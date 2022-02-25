Another Manhattan High football player is officially part of the Shrine Bowl roster.
Former MHS safety Colby Klieman became the 62nd Manhattan player to accept an invitation to play in the game Thursday after an official signing ceremony was held at the high school in front of his friends, teammates, coaches, Shriners and family.
Manhattan has had more players participate in the Shrine Bowl than any other program in the state, stretching back to 1974 when Manhattan High and Kansas State legend Gary Spani participated in the inaugural game.
“It means a lot,” Klieman said. “Just to hear about the dudes from Manhattan that have played here before me. I’ve always looked up to those guys like (former Manhattan High star and current K-State defensive tackle Damian Ilalio, who competed last year). I’m so honored to be able to be one of those guys.”
Klieman, the youngest son of K-State football head coach Chris Klieman, ended the Indians 9-2 campaign with 51 tackles (30 solo) and five tackles for loss. He also had one interception and three passes defended.
He also returned 12 punts for 106 yards.
The senior safety was a All-Centennial League pick as well as an All-Flint Hills selection in 2021.
“(Colby) is one of many from Manhattan High School that’s been chosen to compete which shows the strength of our program,” Manhattan High head coach Joe Schartz said. “It shows how many great young men have come through our program.”
Klieman graduated from Manhattan High at semester and is currently enrolled at Kansas Wesleyan in Salina. He accepted a football scholarship from the Coyotes back in December.
The Coyotes are coming off a successful 11-2 campaign, where they advanced to the NAIA Football Championship Series quarterfinals before falling to Morningside, 58-21, on Nov. 27.
The game will be played at Carnie Smith Stadium in Pittsburg on July 23rd.
The Shrine Bowl raises money for the 22 Shriners Children’s Hospitals across the country. The hospitals offer pediatric care at no charge for families in need.
Competitors will have a chance to visit the hospital in St. Louis.
“I think that’s probably going to be the best part of the experience,” Klieman said. “Just because I’ve never been able to do something like that before.”
Klieman will be joined by Riley County quarterback Trey Harmison as the two area athletes picked competing in the game. 80 athletes from across the state are selected each year to compete.