Colbert Hills Golf Course will host the Colbert Charity Classic golf tournament from Sept. 22 through Sept. 24.
The All Pro Tour event will be making its ninth appearance at the Manhattan golf course. Past champions include Mathias Dahl, Kolton Crawford and Josh Creel.
"This will be our ninth consecutive year hosting the Colbert Charity Classic and Colbert Hills will continue to provide a championship test for the professional players," said K-State Golf Course Foundation Executive Director Bernie Haney.
The tournament will have an estimated purse of $120,000, with the winners' share being $25,000 guaranteed.
“We’re excited to return to Colbert Hills for a ninth consecutive season,” APT president Gary DeSerrano said. “Colbert Hills is a great course and one of the most challenging we play all year.”
The APT is a developmental golf tour for up and coming professional golfers. Past players include Bubba Watson and Ryan Palmer.