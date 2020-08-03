When Central Links Golf resumed hosting tournaments June 1, it had no idea how long it would last. Much like every other sport that’s started back in the middle of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, golf could stop at any time.
That’s why Casey Old was so relieved that Central Links Golf — the organization formed after a merger between the Kansas City Golf Association and Kansas Golf association that handles tournaments in Kansas and the Kansas City metro area — was able to hold the Kansas Amateur Match Play Championship at Colbert Hills Golf Course without any issues.
“This being our showcase tournament for the state of Kansas each year, I’m personally thankful we were able to get it in and crown a champion,” Old, the organization’s director of rules and competitions, told The Mercury in a phone interview last week.
The event ran from July 21 to July 26, with the first two days consisting of stroke play. A cut was made after 36 holes, with the top 64 players being placed into a bracket and seeded 1-64 based on their stroke-play showing. Match play took center stage the final four days, with Park Ulrich outlasting Wells Padgett in the championship, which went to three sudden-death playoff holes before Ulrich made a winning chip-in on the 39th and final hole.
“Coming down the stretch, it was as good a championship match we’ve had in my 18 years working with the association,” Old said. “The golf on the final nine and then the three sudden-holes was back and forth and as good as you’re going to see at the amateur level, in my opinion.”
The course itself played a part in that, too. Central Links has multiple events at Colbert Hills every year — “So we’re very familiar with it,” Old said — and hosted the Kansas Amateur Match Play one previous time, that coming in 2005 when Gary Woodland took home the trophy.
“We know what a tremendous golf course it is, and for this particular event, it’s an outstanding course for the Kansas Amateur,” Old said. “It’s got the length. It’s got the variety. It’s got so many different options in terms of how you want to set up the golf course each day, especially once we get into the match-play portion of the championship.”
The champion didn’t dispute that characterization. Ulrich said that rain at the beginning of last week made the course “a little more friendly,” and with softened greens, players could more easily avoid shooting a big number.
“But then when you get into the match-play portion, each round it got firmer, faster, longer and harder,” Ulrich said. “So shooting 72 Tuesday versus shooting 72 Friday, Saturday or Sunday was 180 degrees different in terms of the quality of round you played. That’s the thing about that golf course: You can move the tees around and the pins around and it’s 180 degrees different how it plays.”
The goal for the organization each year at the Kansas Amateur Match Play is to identify a deserving champion on a challenging course. Colbert Hills, Old said, succeeded in that endeavor.
“It was built with that expectation: to be a championship-style golf course, not only for the Kansas State golf teams, but for the Manhattan community and events like us when we bring tournaments to the city,” he said. “We know what to expect, and the players do, too. That’s why we get such great participation whenever we do any kind of event at Colbert Hills.”
The only thing missing — as is now the standard at most sporting events worldwide — were fans. Though there were a handful who showed up each day, Ulrich said, it was “just two guys out in a field 90% of the time.” Ulrich said he was worried that given the pandemic, that might be the case for the championship match, too.
“It’s definitely a weird time,” he said.
But that wasn’t the reality: Upwards of 30 spectators, including competitors eliminated in earlier rounds of the event, showed up to watch the back-and-forth tussle between Padgett and Ulrich.
“Padgett had a pretty good group of friends and family from the Wichita area who drove up to watch the final,” Old said. “And then you had the Colbert Hills staff and people who worked at the course and our members out there, plus Jim Colbert. That’s pretty exciting stuff.”
All in all, Old said the tournament went as well as he could have hoped.
“We are so appreciative of Colbert Hills and the (Manhattan) Convention and Visitors Bureau, who did a wonderful job of setting up hotels and doing anything they could on their end to make it as good of an event as they could for the players coming to town,” Old said. “The Colbert Hills staff is as good as anybody in the state. They treat everybody great and they get the golf course in as good a shape as they can get it. The players and us as an association really appreciate that.”