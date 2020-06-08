Colbert Hills Golf Club welcomed 19 women's golfers to its course over the weekend for the Kansas Women's Mid-Amateur Championship.
Kansas City's Carmen Titus won the event with a two-day score of 151, edging Meghan Stasi by one stroke. She needed a comeback to do so, making birdies on the 15th and 16th holes to seal her victory.
"It was fun being in this position this year after being where Meghan was last year," Titus said in a release. "I got to be the chaser. I just tried to play my own game … I tried to play smart and make pars and let her come back to me, and it worked."