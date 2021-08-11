Matt Gourlay, director of golf course management at Colbert Hills Golf Course, was honored Tuesday by the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) for his advocacy efforts for the golf course management industry.
Gourlay won the 2021 Q2 Grassroots Ambassador Leadership Award, which is part of the Grassroots Ambassador program and matches superintendents with members of Congress to build strong relationships. Gourley is paired with Congressman Tracey Mann.
“We are grateful for Matt’s ongoing efforts as a representative for the golf course management industry,” GCSAA CEO Rhett Evans said in a release. “His dedication to bettering not only his home course at Kansas State University but also golf courses on a national level and the golf industry are deserving of recognition. Congratulations to him for this honor.”
Gourley also is a repeat winner of the association’s Environmental Leaders in Golf Awards.
“Clearly, the Grassroots Ambassador program has allowed me many opportunities to represent the industry and share the countless benefits that golf courses offer their communities and states,” Gourlay said. “I’m thankful not only to be a Grassroots Ambassador but to have such a dedicated group of individuals that make it possible, including my team at Colbert Hills, my family and GCSAA.”
Hole-in-one recorded Tuesday at Stagg Hill Golf Club’s 17th hole
Roger Ruggles aced Hole No. 17 at Stagg Hill Golf Club on Tuesday.
He played the 135-yard hole with an 8-iron.
Rick Umscheid witnessed the feat.