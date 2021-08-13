Rain did not slow down cut day Thursday at the Colbert Charity Classic at Colbert Hills Golf Club.
Brett White of Grand Rapids, Mich., was in first after two rounds at 12-under, with a 67 in Round 1 and a 65 in Round 2. It was tight at the top, though, as the top 20 golfers sat within five strokes of the lead, and the top 14 only three strokes (or fewer) behind White.
Former Kansas State golfers Kyle Weldon (graduated in 2016), Roland Massimino (2019) and Jake Eklund (2021) also are competing in the event. All made the cut.
Eklund was tied for 22nd (70-68-138) while Weldon (74-65-139) and Massimino (68-71-139) were tied with two other golfers for 29th.
Manhattan’s Scott Wempe (148) did not make the final two rounds — the cut was 141 — after shooting a 72 in the first round and a 76 in the second. Wempe is the head golf professional at Manhattan Country Club.
Round 3 started at 7:30 a.m. Friday. The event will conclude Saturday.
The tournament is open to the public for the final two rounds.