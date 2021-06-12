The only factor that drove former Valley Heights head football coach Tony Trimble away from Blue Rapids was an empty bed.
Trimble’s wife, Rhonda, accepted an assistant superintendent position at Hutchinson Public School District last summer. And while Rhonda drove 170 miles to visit most weekends, Tony still missed her.
He missed coming home to her, bouncing ideas off her — “being partners,” he said.
So last week, after years of coaching-centric moves — Tony changed coaching locations four times before landing in Blue Rapids in 2005 — he decided to move more than two hours away from two children, two grandchildren, and his longest-tenured job, to join Rhonda in Hutchinson.
He’ll miss his players, his coaches, his longtime home. But he’ll have his partner back.
“Pretty much everything we’ve done in our careers has been based around coaching,” Tony said. “So it’s going to be nice. It’s definitely my turn to follow her.”
In doing so, Trimble is leaving the program he spent the last 16 years building. Trimble is the winningest coach at Valley Heights since at least 1966, according to the Kansas High School Football History website. And the Mustangs posted more winning seasons under Trimble (nine) than they had under all their other coaches combined (eight).
The program’s future now belongs to Trimble’s oldest son, Cody, who will assume his father’s role as football coach, but won’t take over as athletics director (Valley Heights has not yet named a successive AD). Cody said several players, teachers and administrators contacted him asking if he wanted to follow his standard-bearing father.
He didn’t have to think long.
“He’s been my idol for my entire life,” Cody said of Tony. “So being able to follow him up is definitely an honor. I just hope that I can live up to the expectations that he set for the program.”
Cody, along with younger brothers Tanner, Derek and Brady, grew up fetching water and loose balls for Trimble’s varsity squads “as soon as we could walk,” Cody remembers. “That was our babysitter after school was going to football practice.”
They later joined the roster — Cody as the “cerebral” (Tony’s word) quarterback and defensive back, Tanner as the smaller, faster “go-getter” tailback and defensive back, Derek as the “think before he acted” running back and safety and Brady as the stronger linebacker and offensive linemen. The brothers learned early that their close proximity to the head coach meant a smaller margin for error.
“He expected more out of us,” Cody said. “We’d been around him as a coach our entire lives.”
Cody understood Tony’s perspective even better when he joined Valley Heights’ staff. He learned how to discipline players and have difficult conversations. “How to be a parent to kids that aren’t necessarily yours,” he said.
Tony never brought those lessons to the dinner table when Cody was playing. But now the roster is his, and so is the pressure that accompanies replacing his father.
He thinks he’ll retain most of Tony’s staff, which includes his grandfather and Tony’s father-in-law Ron Lee (Cody, Tanner and Derek played together while Tony coached and Ron assisted during the 2010 season), and he doubts he’ll change much about Valley Heights’ philosophy. That’s part of the reason why Tony thinks Cody is a good replacement; familiarity makes the transition easier.
Tony doesn’t have that same advantage at his new job, but he has more time to acclimate. After coaching track, football and acting as athletics director at Valley Heights, he’ll focus solely on football at Hutchinson.
That gives him more time to study film, bounce ideas off Rhonda and, of course, visit the kids. Tony said he plans to keep his home in Blue Rapids. Once he retires, he might try to convince Cody to hire him as an assistant.
“He’d probably say, ‘No way,” Tony joked.
Until then, however, the Trimbles will remain nomadic. They’ll take Tony’s F-150 if the kids need something hauled, Rhonda’s Chevy Traverse if they’re just visiting.
But now, they won’t have to ride alone.
“We’re still going to be putting the miles on,” Tony said.
“I think it just will be together instead of separate.”