In this file photo from 2020, Wamego High football head coach Weston Moody looks at his watch while student athletes complete the medicine ball drill. Moody and the Red Raiders (9-1) will host Andover Central (9-1) in the section round of the 4A football playoffs on Friday.
Manhattan head coach Joe Schartz celebrates on the field after the win. Schartz has had a plethora of assistants that have gone to have great success including Weston Moody at Wamego and Shane Sieben at Rock Creek.
In this file photo, Rock Creek head coach Shane Sieben tosses a football in the air. The Mustangs (7-3) head into the sectional round of playoff where they'll face Frontenac (8-2)
As Manhattan, Wamego and Rock Creek head into sectional play, a strong connection between the three schools looms large.
The deep-seated success and tradition that has driven Manhattan High football over the years runs deep and now has extended 20 miles to the east, fueling the Red Raiders and the Mustangs as they both enjoy excellent season, led by coaches who, at one time, roamed the Manhattan sideline.
Both Wamego’s Weston Moody and Rock Creek’s Shane Sieben have served as defensive coaches for Manhattan under Indian head coach Joe Schartz.
The connection goes even deeper than that, as current Wamego defensive coordinator Nathan Good, Rock Creek offensive line coach Jason Lierz also were Indians once.
“I just think that over the years, I’ve been very blessed to have very high quality assistant coaches,” Schartz said. “I don’t think that’s as much me as it’s the tradition of Manhattan High School football.”
Both Moody and Sieben credit Schartz and their time in Manhattan as major factors in their maturation as coaches and how they’ve built their program.
“We do a lot of the same things that we did at Manhattan here in Wamego,” Moody said. “There were a lot of things that I took from that experience but one was, ‘Don’t forget where you come from,’ which is a Manhattan phrase that I loved, looking back at the tradition that a football program has.”
“He does an absolutely unbelievable job of mentoring,” Sieben said of Schartz.
“Not only kids, but coaches, too. He does a great job of organization and staying on top of things. When you spend eight years coaching with someone, there are a number of things you’re going to take away, and it was certainly no different for us.
“I just tried to be a sponge and soak up as much as I could in my time there.”
Now all three head coaches are leading their team into the sectional round of the playoffs in their specific classifications.
Manhattan (9-1) will host Lawrence (8-2), Wamego (9-1) hosts Andover Central (9-1) and Rock Creek (7-3) hosts Frontenac (8-2).
“Both of them were very good coaches here and they did a lot of good things,” Schartz said. “There was no doubt that anywhere they went, they were going to have success. It’s not surprising that both are very successful.”