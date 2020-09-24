If Chris Naegel had been told at the beginning of the day that he'd be in a playoff with a chance to win the Colbert Charity Classic, he'd have taken it.
Naegel started the day two strokes down heading into the final day of the All Pro Tour event hosted at Colbert Hills Golf Course. The Missouri native just hoped for a shot when it was all said and done.
"I looked at it as I was lucky to be in the playoff starting two back to start off the day," Naegel said. "If you told me I could have a playoff to start the day, I probably would have taken it."
Naegel had never played at the course prior to Tuesday's opening round. He said he played well, but remained finished the day at even par. Heading into the second day with knowledge under his belt, he decided to play the course a little differently than his first attempt.
"I didn’t know where to go," Naegel said. "I shot even the first round and then did a few things different Wednesday. I scored better and played about the same today. ... Into greens, it was just knowing where underneath the pin was. The first day, I hit a couple above the hole and didn’t get away with it."
The result was a five under par day two performance to move him closer to the top of the leaderboard.
Naegel continued his momentum into the final round, turning the corner at three under par. Meanwhile, the day's leader, Marcos Montenegro, shot seven over par in the front nine.
Suddenly, the lead was open for the taking.
Naegel continued to press forward on the back nine, asserting a one stroke lead over Chandler Phillips heading into the final few holes.
"I was trying to play to the fat side of the pins," Naegel said. "Not super aggressive, but I wasn’t playing conservative either. I was trying to make sure I gave myself a good look but also didn’t want to be in position to be struggling with a bogey or double or something."
He maintained his lead into the 18th hole. However, his approach into the green sailed too long, forcing him to scramble to save bogey.
Naegel and Phillips headed back to the 18th tee. The former leader did his best to steel himself for the upcoming playoff.
"You want to win in regulation but having a chance at it, you have to stay positive," Naegel said. "Can’t get upset about what happened. You have to stay in the present."
Naegel maintained his composure, securing his par while Phillips bogied the hole.
"Any win is good," Naegel said. "It means I’m doing the right things in my game. Sticking to my guns and strategy works. It definitely gives me confidence moving forward."
Former K-State golfers compete
Several former Kansas State golfers competed in the Colbert Charity Classic.
Kyle Weldon was the top finisher of the group, tying for seventh place with a five under par performance. Jeremy Gandon finished 26th with an even par score.
Roland Massimino and Ben Fernandez both missed the cut. Former local standout Cole Dillon participated in the tournament as well, missing the cut.