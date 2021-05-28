In Rock Creek’s first appearance at the state tournament since 2015, head softball coach Jeri Brummett had a special feeling about her group.
“These kids have worked hard all season,” Brummett said after the Lady Mustangs’ come-from-behind win over Mid-East League foe Rossville in last week’s regional tournament. “We’ve lost five games by one run this season, and it’s time for that to change.”
Though Rock Creek fought hard — and at one point led 5-1 — it couldn’t hold on to beat No. 1 seed Cheney High, losing 6-5 in Thursday’s Class 3A tournament game at the Twin Oaks Complex.
Because of its record, Rock Creek (15-9) entered Thursdays the eight seed, which matched the Lady Mustangs against the top-seeded Cardinals.
Sporting a 22-1 record, the Cardinals were the clear favorite, though Brummett didn’t share that sentiment.
“They are good, obviously, as a one-seed team,” Brummett said of Cheney. “They know how to win, and they are a well-rounded team. But I just never want to count us out.”
The early innings of Thursday’s game featured stellar defense from both teams, tied at one apiece heading into the top of the fourth, when the Rock Creek (15-9) bats began to heat up. Laney Marple, Brooklyn McCormick, and Brooklyn Goehring all reached in the inning, setting up a two-RBI single for Josie McFall and putting the Lady Mustangs on top 5-1.
In the bottom of the frame, Cheney began its rally, as Peyton McCormick launched a two-run homer.
One inning later, the Cardinals tied the game at 5-all on a sacrifice fly from Jailyn Adolph.
Rock Creek failed to produce runs in the top half of the final inning. Cheney (23-1) capitalized, as it sealed the 6-5 victory in the bottom of the frame on a walk-off hit to center.
The loss ended Rock Creek’s season.
“It’s bittersweet,” Brummett said. “Our kids played with a lot of heart, just too many things didn’t go our way. We’ve got to make routine plays. We talk about that all the time. I thought when we were up 5-1, if we would have put our foot on the gas pedal a little more, it would have changed the outcome, but we got a little comfortable out there. You can’t do that against good teams.”
With the win, Cheney advanced to Friday’s semifinals, where squared off with Hoisington, which walloped Holcomb 12-1 in another first-round game Thursday.
On the other side of the bracket, Haven shut out Prairie View 6-0.
Haven faced Silver Lake in Friday’s other semifinal.
The third-place and championship contests started after the paper’s deadline Friday morning. Results will be included in Saturday’s print edition.