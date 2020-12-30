Two years ago, Charlie Killingsworth wasn’t on the radar of most schools in the Manhattan area, let alone schools across the state.
Then a sophomore, Killingsworth had just completed his first season as Rock Creek’s starting quarterback. The Mustangs had struggled, going 0-9 on the season. For his part, Killingsworth had thrown just 44 passes in Rock Creek’s double-wing offense, passing for five touchdowns while also running for four.
“There’s been bad times, but I believe everything happens for a reason,” Killingsworth said. “You can’t learn anything if you don’t lose. So that really just kind of burned into my soul to work harder and do everything I could to help the team get better.”
That hard work paid off, as Killingsworth passed for 2,238 yards, 25 touchdowns — both of which are single-season school records — and ran for another 13 scores and 546 yards. His improvements helped lead Rock Creek to its first winning season since 2012 and a No. 2 seeding heading into the playoffs.
The efforts also led The Mercury to select him as the 2020 All-Flint Hills Player of the Year.
“Being all-state and winning an award like All-Flint Hills Player of the Year, it’s always been a goal of mine but at the same time, my eyes weren’t fixed on that,” Killingsworth said. “I’m just trying to do everything in my control to make the team better and win.”
Killingsworth’s path toward the award and more wins started with a change in Rock Creek’s offensive philosophy.
Following his sophomore season, Rock Creek hired Shane Sieben to take over its football program. Sieben, who already knew Killingsworth from the school’s baseball program, realized that the best way to return the school to the win column would be to utilize Killingsworth’s arm.
“He’s a strong-armed kid. ... We knew what we had and felt spreading the field and giving the athletes we had coming back the ball in space was the best fit for us and would give us a chance,” Sieben said. “Charlie handled it extremely well, went to work, and was excited about the opportunity.”
Still, the change took time for Killingsworth to grasp. Having started in an offense in which his main role was to hand off the ball, it was a major adjustment to be responsible for passing and running the ball 20-plus times per game.
“It was a little hard at first,” Killingsworth said. “It’s a lot of new stuff, changing from double wing to spread. I did everything in my power to study everything in our offense and just asked questions about my reads and as many questions as I could to Coach Sieben and my quarterback coaches.”
The change yielded immediate benefits last year, as Rock Creek fell by just seven points in its opener against 2018 state runner-up Riley County, and averaged 33 points through its first four games.
Still, Rock Creek struggled, finishing 3-6 in 2019. However, the seeds for improvement had been planted.
“You have to learn how not to lose and to win a game,” Sieben said. “Last year, we had to break some of those. Losing is a habit just like winning is. They weren’t winning a lot previously and we started to turn things around. Coming into this year, our expectations for ourselves were sky high.”
The better habits stuck with Killingsworth and his teammates. The quarterback rededicated himself to the weight room, while also working out with receivers Brooks Whaley and Dawson Zenger when he could over the summer.
The results were immediately noticeable. Playing Class 2A No. 1 Rossville in its first game this fall, Rock Creek took the Bulldogs down to the wire, losing 58-57. In the game, Killingsworth passed for 491 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for 136 yards and four touchdowns.
The game set the stage for Killingsworth. The quarterback continued to put up video game-like numbers week after week.
However, the performances never got to Killingsworth’s head. Having grown up working on his family’s ranch, Killingsworth brings an understated demeanor to the quarterback position.
“We haven’t had a day where it’s not, ‘What can I do for you guys?’ That’s his whole thought process,” Sieben said.
“His mentality is what can I do to help? From Day 1, that’s just how he is. He’s here to work. He’d rather not throw for any yards and win than throw for 500 (yards) and lose. That’s just how he is.”
Now, Killingsworth leaves Rock Creek as the record holder of every major passing record in school history. He likely has played the last football of his career, as he plans to work toward a ranch management degree in college.
However, his influence on Rock Creek’s football program cannot be forgotten.
What was once a team that won only 12 games in six years now has hope moving forward, thanks to the blueprint Killingsworth and his teammates laid out for the program’s future.
“It’s not just him but this entire senior class,” Sieben said. “They’ve all been instrumental in turning this around. … (They) just changing the mentality to, ‘I don’t care what I have to do, we’re going to find a way to win.’”
All-Flint Hills First Team
Offense
Quarterback: Charlie Killingsworth, Rock Creek, Sr.
Running backs: Nic Allen, Riley County, Sr., Ethan Armstrong, Frankfort, Jr.
Wide Receivers: Brooks Whaley, Rock Creek, Sr., Trey Harmison, Riley County, Jr., Dawson Schultz, Wabaunsee, Sr.
Tight End/Halfback: Aiden Gerstner, Frankfort, Sr.
Offensive Line: Cade Wilson, Manhattan, Sr., Bryson Kenworthy, Valley Heights, Sr., Titus Tuiasosopo, Wamego, Sr., Ethan Bohnenblust, Riley County, Sr., Caden Vinduska, Rock Creek, Sr.
Defense
Defensive Line: Damian Ilalio, Manhattan, Sr., Jack White, Riley County, Sr., Caden Vinduska, Rock Creek, Sr., Derek Wallin, Wabaunsee, Sr.
Linebackers: Bryan Hopper, Riley County, Sr., Connor Richards, Rock Creek, Sr., Riley Eveland, Wamego, Sr., Aiden Gerstner, Frankfort, Sr.
Defensive Backs: Ty’Zhaun Jackson, Manhattan, Sr., Korin Koenig, Riley County, Jr., Brooks Whaley, Rock Creek, Sr., Cameron Beardsley, Valley Heights, Sr.
Kicker: Grant Snowden, Manhattan, Jr.
Punter: Dayne Aschenbrenner, Manhattan, Sr.
Returners: Dawson Schultz, Wabaunsee, Sr., Ty’Zhaun Jackson, Manhattan, Sr.
All-Flint Hills Second Team
Offense
Quarterback: Gavin Cornelison, Frankfort, Sr.
Running backs: Jake Yungeberg, Valley Heights, Sr., Dayne Aschenbrenner, Manhattan, Sr.
Wide Receivers: Tyler Lohmeyer, Wabaunsee, Sr., Dawson Zenger, Rock Creek, Sr., Hagan Johnson, Wamego, Soph.
Tight End/Halfback: Avery Holle, Riley County, Sr.
Offensive Line: Cesar Aguirre, Valley Heights, Sr., Zavier Brandt, Frankfort, Jr., Ethan Holle, Wamego, Jr., Cade Zidek, Valley Heights, Sr., Jaden Magana, Manhattan, Sr.
Defense
Defensive Line: Zavier Brandt, Frankfort, Jr., Zak Zeller, Riley County, Jr., Bryson Kenworthy, Valley Heights, Sr., Alex Stutzman, Wamego, Sr.
Linebackers: Ryan Erickson, Wamego, Sr., Evan Haines, Valley Heights, Sr., Sequoia Robinson, Jr., Brock Burgman, Blue Valley-Randolph, Soph.
Defensive Backs: Taylor Beck, Wamego, Sr., Eli Oliver, Wabaunsee, Soph., Dawson Schultz, Wabaunsee, Sr., Caden Dalinghaus, Frankfort, Jr.
Kicker: Brayden Meseke, Wabaunsee, Jr.
Punter: Skyler Zoeller, Blue Valley-Randolph, Soph.
Returner: Brooks Whaley, Rock Creek, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Cade Oliver, Wabaunsee, Jr., Connor Holle, Riley County, Sr., Hayden Oviatt, Wamego, Soph., Trenton L’Ecuyer, Valley Heights, Jr., Mason Reid, Manhattan, Sr., Joe Hall III, Manhattan, Jr., Jackson O’Toole, Valley Heights, Sr., Darius O’Connell, Manhattan, Sr., Samuel Gros, Frankfort, Jr., Maverick Havenstein, Wabaunsee, Soph., Tate Deever, Wabaunsee, Fr.