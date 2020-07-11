Tuttle Creek Lake will host a King Kat Tournament Trail event on Aug. 29. Anglers will compete for cash, prizes and an opportunity to compete at the 2020 King Kat Classic, which features a $120,000 payout.
Teams can register by going on the King Kat website at https://www.kingkatusa.com/Tournament_Registration.cfm, calling (502) 384-5924 or enter at the mandatory pre-tournament seminar on the night before the tournament begins. Teams can be made of one to three anglers, but are based on a two-person team.
Participating anglers must also be members of the King Kat Association, which costs $30 for adults and $15 for youth and spouse memberships. Social distancing measures will also be enforced at the weigh-in.