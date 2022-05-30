FORT SCOTT — Some squatted in shocked disbelief. Others threw their equipment to the ground in frustration. Still others merely dropped their heads in resignation and walked off the field with feet like concrete blocks.
It was a devastating way for Manhattan High baseball’s season to end, as Blue Valley West walked off with a 4-3 win in the 6A state championship game Sunday night.
The Indians (21-4) never led in the game, but fought back to tie it the first two times they fell behind. However, a handful of miscues and missed opportunities impeded them back from taking control of a contest they might have otherwise won comfortably.
There were the eight players left on base, three of whom came from a bases-loaded-nobody-out situation in the top of the fifth. There were the three fielding errors, each of which led to an unearned run. That included the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh, the one Manhattan had no chance to come back from.
“There’s just a lot on the line, and our guys gave it their best,” said Indians head coach Don Hess. “I trust our guys defensively with anybody in the state. We’re just going to have to live with it because we gave it our best.”
The Jaguars (23-3) opened the scoring in the bottom of the second when a single by Joey Nichols scored Joseph Lock, their only earned run of the game.
The Indians knotted things at 1-1 in the top of the fourth when Cade Perkins hit a one-out triple and came home to score on a throw to first after a dropped third strike. However, back-to-back Manhattan errors allowed Blue Valley West to take a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth and chased Indians’ starter Ian Luce from the game.
Tyler Gagnon came on in relief and immediately closed out the fourth. Manhattan’s offense responded in the top of the fifth, when Gagnon hit a leadoff single and later scored after Luce also singled. Senior shortstop Braden Dinkel tied the game at 3-3 when he hit an RBI double to drive in Jack Campbell, who had walked earlier in the inning.
“I just lead,” Dinkel said. “I feel like if something bad goes wrong, if my head goes down, other people’s will too. I just try to keep everyone up. Stuff happens; you’ve just got to look at the positive stuff. I think we all just helped each other rally and keep each other’s spirits high.”
The Jaguars threatened with a one-out base runner in the bottom of the sixth, but P.J. Hughes snagged a Jack Schneider line drive and doubled up Nichols at first to end the frame.
The Indians got a taste of their own medicine in the top of the seventh, when Dinkel hit an infield single which was erased by an inning-ending double play in the next at-bat.
Blue Valley West loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a single, a fielding error and a walk. Then Kyle Jones lined a pitch back up the middle for the walk-off win and the state championship.
“All you can really do is put yourself in position, and we were,” Hess said. “When it’s 3-3 in the seventh inning of the state championship game, the margin for error is always going to be small. But that’s all you can really ask of your players, is to be in a position to win it at the end. Our guys fought and gave it everything they had. …
“It’s going to hurt, because you don’t get these opportunities very often, and our guys really believe that we’re the best team in the state.”
Gagnon took the loss on the mound, allowing one run (zero earned) on two hits in 2 2/3 innings. Luce lasted 3 2/3 innings and surrendered three runs (one earned) on four hits.
“Ian struggled a little bit because he had trouble finding his curveball, and when you’re going against a good hitting team and you’re relying on only your fastball, that makes it kind of a challenge, and I think that caught up with him a little bit,” Hess said. “Tyler came in and gave us the innings we needed. But late in the ballgame, everything gets magnified.”
Luce and Dinkel each went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Manhattan, while Perkins was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Gagnon, Tylar Pere and Jaxon Bowles each had a hit. Campbell walked twice and scored.
The Indians earned the title of 6A runners-up, proved that they were deserving of their No. 2 seed in the state tournament, improved on 2021’s fourth-place finish and were the only team to finish in the top four at state each of the last two years.
Those, in and of themselves, were tremendous accomplishments, Hess said, particularly since Manhattan didn’t appear in the Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches’ rankings throughout most of the season.
But for a team that had aimed even higher than that and truly believed it was the best in the state, accepting success when it feels like failure in the moment is a tall task.
“It was a great season,” Dinkel said, pausing for a moment to fight back emotion. “Great group of guys. Things just didn’t go our way. We battled to the end. Every game throughout the whole season, we were fighting, all of us guys. It’s just great. We didn’t finish where we want, but still nothing to hang our heads about. … One loss doesn’t define your season.”
“We had great success all year,” Luce added. “We really did, as a team. We hit up and down the lineup. We pitched well. We just played well all around. We couldn’t pull it out this year, but hopefully we’ll come back next year.”
It was the last game in an Indians uniform for seniors Campbell, Perkins, Pere, Dinkel, Adam Wollenberg, Coy Cavender and Cade McIlvaine.
“It’s heartbreaking, when you’re seniors, to end like this,” Hess said. “But I really want them to understand that it’s an honor to play in the state championship game and to have those guys — the seniors on the team — contributing along the way. It’s just been a joy to have them involved with the team.”
Semifinal
Kyler Horsman pitched a complete game, and Ian Luce doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored twice as Manhattan High baseball beat Olathe West 8-2 in the 6A state semifinals Sunday.
The Indians (21-3) scored seven runs on six hits and two Owls errors in the bottom of the second. Each batter in the Manhattan lineup at least scored a run or batted one in during that frame, while Luce, Jaxon Bowles, Tyler Gagnon and Jack Campbell did both.
“We knew that this probably wasn’t going to be a 3-2 or 2-1 one game,” said Indians head coach Don Hess. “We knew we were going to have to score at least four or five runs. But the impressive thing is, we came out aggressive and we took it to them. We put pressure on them defensively. We hit the ball. We had some big hits. And, of course, during that whole time, Kyler was keeping them at bay and giving us a chance to continue to swing.”
Manhattan managed to chase Olathe West starter and Oklahoma-commit Kasey Crawford after just 1 1/3 innings, during which he allowed five runs on five hits while striking out two.
“That’s real big,” Hess said. “If they have anything in their program, it’s quality arms. Those kids that were pitching are all going Division I, and to be able to respond to that kind of competition is a nice thing. Our guys took a lot of pride up there today, and they worked hard for the success that they’ve had.”
Jack Scott pitched the final 4 2/3 for the Owls (19-5), allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out five.
Meanwhile, Horsman struck out seven Olathe West batters while surrendering five hits and two walks in seven innings for Manhattan. The Owls scored their only two runs in the top of the sixth.
“I didn’t have my best stuff, and it was apparent to a lot of people there,” Horsman said. “But I stuck with it, cleared my mind whenever I could and was able to keep firing out there, shut them down.”
Horsman said it’s always his goal to throw a complete game, but Hess said that he had two relief pitchers prepared to come in during the seventh, just in case things unraveled or Horsman hit his pitch-count limit.
Instead, Horsman struck out the side, and the Indians earned a berth in the state championship game scheduled for later in the day.
“I knew seven, eight and nine were coming up, and I knew what I had done to them previous to that, so I was really confident going in there,” he said. “Just throw strikes. Put it where they can’t hit it.”
The Indians defense backed up Horsman throughout the game as well, recording outs on 10 ground balls without any fielding errors and turning two double plays.
Luce led Manhattan offensively with a 2-for-2 day at the plate, while taking two pitches to the body. Campbell went 2-for-4 with a run scored, and Gagnon batted in two runs and scored once on one hit. Braden Dinkel went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
All but one Indian had at least one hit, and everyone reached base at least once.
But the fact that Manhattan tallied seven runs in one inning and just one in the other six frames combined was a point of concern headed into the state title game against the winner of Washburn Rural and Blue Valley West at 5:45 p.m. Sunday.
“We had other opportunities, but you’ve got to watch that jumping out and coasting for a little bit,” Hess said. “(Olathe West) had quality pitchers, so I’m not going to say we were coasting. But we do need to dig back in every single inning — every single at-bat — compete and make sure that we don’t have those long holes between scoring.”
Nevertheless, the Indians have already improved on last year’s fourth-place state finish, with even more available. But the goal wasn’t just to improve on last year’s finish, but to bring home a state championship trophy.
They’re one game away.
“It’s a whole lot of emotions,” Horsman said. “This has been our main goal all year, to be able to make it happen. Job’s not finished, but we’re happy to be where we are.”
Quarterfinal
Manhattan High’s dugout spilled onto the field well before Jack Campbell slid home to score the game-winner. Moments later, a joyful huddle formed behind the pitcher’s mound to mob Braden Dinkel, the hero of the day.
Dinkel’s two-out walk-off single delivered the Indians a 3-2 win over Blue Valley Northwest Saturday in the quarterfinals of the 6A state tournament, keeping their season alive in dramatic, storybook style.
“That’s the big moment we all think of, getting that walk-off hit,” Dinkel said. “But once I got up there, it was like, ‘Just do what I’ve been doing. Just keep hitting the ball hard, and it’ll start to fall eventually.’ And sure enough, that one did.”
Manhattan (20-3) trailed 2-1 headed to the bottom of the seventh, having been held to four hits by Huskies starting pitcher Jack Kreisman up to that point.
Tylar Pere led off the inning by popping up the ball toward right field. At first, he thought it would land foul and out of reach of any fielders, so he didn’t run. Then on second glance, he took off, and the ball dropped for a bloop single.
“That ball’s probably not what I wanted to do, but you’ve got to roll with it,” Pere said. “Thank God for this wind. … Because I’m right-handed, all my balls run away. It just went straight up, and I thought it went foul. I didn’t start running right away. I looked up and was like, ‘Oh, it’s staying in.’ And it came back.”
But with Tyler Gagnon pinch-running for Pere on first base, the next two Indians struck out swinging. Campbell was down to his — and Manhattan’s — last strike before he took a pitch between the shoulder blades, on-boarding him at first and moving the tying run to second.
Ian Luce singled on the first pitch he saw, driving in Pere to tie the game at 2-2 and advance Campbell into scoring position.
Dinkel said that seeing Luce knot the score helped him feel more confident as he stepped up to the plate with two away and the fleet-of-foot Campbell at second base. He swung and missed at the first offering from Kreisman before striking a line drive to center field and inciting the pandemonium.
“I can’t really put it into words,” Dinkel said. “I’m just feeling a whole bunch of emotions right now. Excited. I’m happy for the team. Not ready to end our journey yet.”
Manhattan’s clutch hitting appeared just in the nick of time. Prior to the seventh inning, the Indians had stranded five of their six base runners. That included two on with one out in the third, a leadoff single in the second and a one-out single in the sixth.
Their only run before the seventh came in the bottom of the fourth, when P.J. Hughes walked with two outs and Pere doubled to tie the game at 1-1 at the time.
“The key is, you’ve got to get a base runner,” said Manhattan head coach Don Hess. “It doesn’t matter. If you strand them, you strand them, but a rally can’t start until you get a base runner, and we were able to start some key innings with a base runner and then be able to keep fighting with two outs.”
All of the Indians’ runs came with two down.
Cade Perkins earned the win on the mound for Manhattan, keeping Blue Valley Northwest (14-9) contained and within striking distance throughout the contest. He struck out 11 Huskies while allowing two runs on six hits and a walk.
Blue Valley Northwest scored a manufactured run off a single, a bunt and another single in the top of the second. It took a 2-1 lead when J.J. Nei homered to left field on the first pitch of the fifth inning.
“Cade has had better outings, but he pitched definitely well enough to win today, and we just didn’t hold up our end of the bargain by scoring some runs,” Hess said. “To be able to scratch it out in the seventh inning like we did says a lot about the fight in our guys. And I’m just so happy that Cade got another win out of the deal.”
Kreisman allowed three runs on seven hits in the losing effort for the Huskies. He struck out seven and walked two.
“He battled too, the whole game,” Dinkel said. “...But I think once we started getting through the lineup, we started figuring out rhythms and sequences, habits, so it kind of helped us out as a team.”
“(Our confidence level) is just insane; it’s through the roof,” Pere said. “We’ve never been more confident in any of our guys. This year’s our year.”