Manhattan High boys’ basketball had the quicker draw but not the staying power as it lost a shootout with Blue Valley-Stilwell 67-59 Thursday night.
Both teams shot better than 50% from the field. The Tigers made 56% (20-of-36) of their attempts, while the Indians hit a 52% (24-of-46) clip. Despite making fewer shots, Blue Valley drilled seven 3-pointers while Manhattan made four, and went 20-of-31 at the free-throw line while the Indians went 7-of-10.
“I thought we played hard,” said Manhattan head coach Benji George. “The last couple of losses have been absolutely not anything to do with effort. I think our effort’s great. I think we’re engaged. It’s a mere factor of (Blue Valley) played a little bit better. And sometimes that’s how it goes.”
The Indians (8-6) got off to a blistering start, making 14 of their first 17 shots. Led by Collins Elumogo — who finished with 19 points — and Jason Kim — who scored 13 — Manhattan emphasized attacking the rim. At times, shots fell thanks to a lucky roll, but more often than not, they were simply good looks.
But even with its hot early shooting performance, the Indians had a hard time pulling away from the Tigers (8-4) in the first quarter. But, with Manhattan on top 18-16, Landon Knopp hit a corner 3-point at the buzzer to spark a 9-0 Indians run to give them their largest lead at 27-16 with just over a minute gone in the second.
A couple of minutes later, Blue Valley shifted from a man-to-man defense into a 3-2 zone. Immediately, the Tigers came up with a steal and then forced three straight Manhattan misses.
“The zone slowed us down,” George said. “I think it took us out of our rhythm. We definitely were in a rhythm. I told the guys to expect that, and obviously, we turned it over our first possession. That put a little hole in our dam, and from then on, it was a dog fight.”
By halftime, the Tigers had cut their deficit to 38-34. Then, they opened the third quarter with an 11-4 run to take a 45-42 advantage, which it never surrendered.
After shooting 70% (16-of-23) in the first half, the Indians made just 3-of-11 shots in the third quarter and trailed 52-47 headed to the fourth quarter. They went scoreless through the first three minutes of the fourth and fell behind by as many as 11 at 61-50 with just under two minutes to play.
Only four players scored for Blue Valley. Dean Markes led the way with 27 points, while Jackson Ackerman added 23.
George praised the way the Tigers played inside-out offense, but said his defense needs to be better.
“We were leaving our feet way too much,” he said. “I think great players defend the perimeter with their feet on the ground. They did a great job of getting us up in the air, and from there, they could do anything they wanted. It was either a foul, open shot or something at the rim. We’ve got to be more disciplined on the perimeter defensively.”
The game’s officials whistled Manhattan for 24 fouls as compared to 12 for Blue Valley. Jack Wilson — the Indians’ top scorer — picked up his second foul at the 2:20 mark of the first quarter and his third with 40 seconds left before intermission. As a result, he spent a significant portion of the game on the bench.
However, George was pleased with how Elumogo and bench players Vincent Malone, Landon Knopp and Ian McNabb stepped up, particularly with Cole Coonrod unavailable.
“Collins was amazing,” George said. “That’s the kind of player he can be. We see glimpses of it, flashes of it. It was a great bounce-back performance from the other night. And I think our bench really played well. Again, it wasn’t effort-related. They just made a few more big shots than we did, and sometimes that’s how it goes.”
Manhattan will have a week off before returning to the floor next Friday at Hayden.
Although the Indians are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, George believes his team is still confident in itself.
“They’re all capable players,” he said. “We’ll get some practice under our belt and be ready for this stretch in the Centennial League.”