Manhattan High boys’ basketball had the quicker draw but not the staying power as it lost a shootout with Blue Valley-Stilwell 67-59 Thursday night.

Both teams shot better than 50% from the field. The Tigers made 56% (20-of-36) of their attempts, while the Indians hit a 52% (24-of-46) clip. Despite making fewer shots, Blue Valley drilled seven 3-pointers while Manhattan made four, and went 20-of-31 at the free-throw line while the Indians went 7-of-10.