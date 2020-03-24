Brandon Starkey will be stepping down from his position as the head coach of Manhattan High's boys' tennis team, Starkey told the Mercury Tuesday.
Starkey has worked with the MHS boys' tennis program for eight years, starting as an observer while working to get his teacher's certificate at Kansas State before working as the team's JV coach for three seasons. Starkey was set to enter his fourth season as Manhattan's head coach this year before the Kansas State High School Activities Association canceled its spring sports season to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Starkey is leaving the position in order to move back to his hometown of Wellington, Kansas, with his fiancée. Manhattan High athletic director Mike Marsh did not respond to a request for comment.
"This was going to be my last year, so at a personal level, I was disappointed," Starkey said. "Even more so, I was disappointed for our guys. ... We felt we could compete for a state title this year."
Starkey applied to be Manhattan's JV coach almost as a joke. He had observed the team for the prior season, but didn't expect to hear back from the school.
However, with few applicants for the position, then-head coach Joyce Allen hired him as her JV coach. In his first season, Starkey's team defeated tennis-behemoth Washburn Rural to win the JV Centennial League title.
"Just the reaction from those kids and how passionate they were," Starkey said. "They didn’t even get a medal. ... But the reaction from the kids was unbelievable."
Allen stepped down a few years later and was replaced by an interim coach. Starkey was named Manhattan's head coach the following season.
The Indians won the Centennial League in all three of Starkey's seasons at the helm. However, one of the coach's most memorable moments came in his first season as head coach.
With time ticking down until the regional tournament, Starkey was watching his team lose valuable matches that would cost them in the post season. The first-year head coach opted for a change, placing Abdul Naeem with Jack Easton for one of the team's doubles pairings.
Starkey's first year as JV coach coincided with Naeem's freshman season. At the start, the coach was unimpressed, ranking Naeem as the team's No. 21 player out of the 24 members on the roster.
However, Naeem surprised the Starkey and finished as the team's No. 1 JV player. Still, he had been unable to find consistent playing time on the varsity team until Starkey teamed him up with Easton before the regional tournament.
At that point Naeem was in his senior season. Yet, he once again proved his worth as he and Easton upset a number of teams to finish third in the regional tournament and qualify for the state tournament.
"I gave Abdul the biggest hug I’ve ever given anybody," Starkey said. "I was so proud of the kid. Never in a million years would I have thought he would have gone that far."
These are the moments Starkey will miss as he moves on from the team. However, he believes the next coach will have a talented roster on his or her hands when they assume his mantle. The team will return the likes of No. 1 singles player Daniel Harkin and its No. 1 singles pairing of Kelton Poole and Luke Craft.
"It’s still very bright," Starkey said of the team's future. "Dan has a legitimate shot at winning state next year. He had a legitimate shot at winning state this year. We bring back Kelton and Luke as the No. 1 doubles team. I’m telling you, they’re going to turn some heads."