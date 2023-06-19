Valley Heights fans cheer during a game at Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday afternoon during the 2022 KSHSAA Class 2A State Basketball Championship. Manhattan will not host the tournament in 2024 due to the Big 12 regular season schedule.
KSHSAA announced the state basketball tournament sites for the 2023-24 season last week and for the first time in a while, Manhattan was not one of them.
Bramlage Coliseum has hosted the Class 2A state tournament every season except two (2019 and 2020) since 1990, but it won’t this year because of the Big 12 basketball schedule.
The final week of the Big 12 Conference slate runs from March 4-8, which lines up with the high school state tournament schedule of March 6-9.
“KSHSAA maintains a very strong relationship with Visit Manhattan and Kansas State University, however this year’s KSHSAA State Basketball Championships conflicts with the final week of the Big 12 Conference regular season,” the organization said in a release. “Kansas State expressed desire to host a home game for one or both of its basketball teams should that opportunity arise. Accordingly, it was necessary for the KSHSAA to consider alternative locations to conduct the seven basketball tournaments.”
The tournament will be held next season in Dodge City, which normally plays host to the Class 1A-DI tournament. Colby will host the 1A-D1 tournament in the relatively new Colby Event Center that opened in 2021.
The 6A tournament will be held at Koch Arena in Wichita, 5A will be at White Auditorium in Emporia, 4A will be at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina, 3A will be held at Hutchinson Sports Arena and 1A-DII will be held at Barton Community College in Great Bend.