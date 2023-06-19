030922_mer_new_2Abasketballtournament-6.jpg
Valley Heights fans cheer during a game at Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday afternoon during the 2022 KSHSAA Class 2A State Basketball Championship. Manhattan will not host the tournament in 2024 due to the Big 12 regular season schedule.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

KSHSAA announced the state basketball tournament sites for the 2023-24 season last week and for the first time in a while, Manhattan was not one of them.

Bramlage Coliseum has hosted the Class 2A state tournament every season except two (2019 and 2020) since 1990, but it won’t this year because of the Big 12 basketball schedule.

