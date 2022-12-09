12022022-mer-spt-mhswrestle-4
Buy Now

Manhattan High wrestlers cheer for Jameal Agnew (center) before a 132-pound match against Great Bend’s Kaiden Hoffman during a dual on Dec. 1. The Manhattan boys and Agnew both walked away with wins on Thursday versus Bonner Springs.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High wrestling had a memorable senior night Thursday as the boys coasted to a 68-6 win and the girls won a tiebreaker by decision, 42-42.

Manhattan High coach Shawn Bammes was impressed with the boys’ blowout and said they wrestled well.