Manhattan High wrestling had a memorable senior night Thursday as the boys coasted to a 68-6 win and the girls won a tiebreaker by decision, 42-42.
Manhattan High coach Shawn Bammes was impressed with the boys’ blowout and said they wrestled well.
“It is nice to get to start seeing what our lineup is,” Bammes said. “We had challenge matches this week, and the kids changed weights from last week. Everybody is starting to find their spot. (We) wrestled well today. Some of them realized that they’ve got to get in wrestling shape still, but they came out well and responded for our last home game.”
Caeleb Hutchinson (106) defeated Jeremy Welch by fall in 1:24.
“Hutchinson is a special kid,” Bammes said. “He has no fear. He just gets after it. He is fun to watch. It is nice to see five freshmen in the lineup today. They all stepped up.”
Cameron Coonrod (113) defeated Hunter Davis by fall in :25, Taivaughnn Walsh (120) defeated Frankie Garcia by fall in 1:01, Logan Lagerman (126) won by forfeit, Jameal Agnew (132) defeated Thomas Cullum by 12-10 decision, Jayden Vargas (138) defeated Lane Vogel by 11-4 decision, Ben Uher (144) defeated Treyton Marquez by 8-3 decision, Jackson Radi (150) won by forfeit, Isaac Sinks (157) defeated Braylon Casey by fall in :19, Garrison Vikander (165) lost to Shayne Pier by fall in 4:00, Landon Dobson (175) defeated Daniel Loza by technical fall 20-5 in 2:20, Raymond Gary-Hernandez (190) defeated Peyton Parks by fall in :55, Jaxon Vikander (215) defeated Sam Harrigan-Hernandez by fall in 2:15 and Clayton Frehn (285) defeated Jaydn Morris by fall in :34.
For the girls’ win, 42-42, Bonner Springs had more forfeits than Manhattan did, so that broke the tie.
Eva Lucios (100) won her match, Lacie Croker (105) of Bonner Springs won by forfeit, Alexis Haeusler (110) defeated Kylie Enriquez by fall in 2:42, Madison Naaf (115) won by forfeit, Evelyn Thornburg (120) lost to Jenna Knight by fall in 1:09, Raegan Stous (125) lost to Hadley Hammerbacker by fall in :35, Carizma Ramos (130) lost to Emmalee Foya by fall in 1:14, Alayna Slifer (135) defeated Neveah Brown by fall in 1:26, Hannah Caycedo (140) defeated Autumn Ashford by fall in 3:43, Braylen Morris (145) of Bonner Springs won by forfeit, Addison Vogel of Bonner Springs (155) won by forfeit, Gabriella Grogg (170) lost to Olivia Stein by fall in :40, Haleigh Stokes (190) won by forfeit and Kristen Craddock (235) won by forfeit.
Five of the girls started for the first time and the Indians were without two of their regular starters. Bammes said this dual was another stepping stone for the girls’ side of the program.
“For our team, 80% of (the girls) are on the first couple matches they have ever wrestled, so it is good to see that growth and development taking place at a rapid rate, because they are young and getting it,” Bammes said. “It is going to click for them soon. It is going to be enjoyable to watch.
“They have heart. I said last weekend when we talked about this after their dual last week, these girls show up every day. They are the ones that (when) you are explaining technique, they are looking right at you paying attention. They want to get better. We keep telling them, ‘You guys have the heart. We can teach you technique, but you are bringing that heart and desire’. That is helping that process go much faster. They are picking up things and learning from mistakes. They are learning new technique. Then show right back up the next day ready to go again.”
Up next, Manhattan will host its annual dual tournament on Saturday.