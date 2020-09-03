RANDOLPH — In 2018, everything went right for Blue Valley.
Despite having just nine players on the roster, the Rams went 5-4, with two of the losses coming by way of forfeit. It was the first time since 2013 that Blue Valley had a winning record.
The 2018 Rams managed to walk away from the season with minimal injuries, allowing it to build around a consistent structure. The 2019 team was not so fortunate.
Blue Valley’s roster expanded to 15 players. But injuries began piling up almost as soon as the season started. Quarterback Brody Barr suffered a broken leg three games into the year, leaving Blue Valley without one of its senior leaders for the remainder of the year. Running back Jeremiah Duncan also missed time because of a concussion.
The result was a smaller roster than expected and a plethora of players forced to change roles or become first-time starters.
“You go back and look, we had three teams out of the TVL in Axtell, Hanover and Frankfort that went deep into the playoffs,” head coach Matt Schreiber said, referring to the Twin Valley League. “So there’s three of our losses that were tough. ... It seemed like we were always a step or two not in the right position. We were there — just a step the wrong way.”
This year, Schreiber’s team will deal with a new challenge. While the roster continues to grow — the Rams are expected to field between 16 to 17 players — the Rams will be short on experience.
“(A bigger roster) sounds great and we love it, but it puts us with one senior and one junior,” Schreiber said. “So we’re going to be playing 14 to 15 freshmen and sophomores on Friday nights. We do return some sophomores that got their first taste of varsity ball last year, and they’ll help us out, but we’ll have three or four freshman that will come in and play for us right off the bat.”
The youth movement will be responsible for replacing the likes of Barr and wide reciever-turned-quarterback Bryson Brockman. But while new faces will be responsible for stepping in, the team still will heavily lean on what experience it has.
That starts with Duncan, the team’s lone senior. In addition to bringing experience to the Rams’ backfield, Duncan also has stepped into a leadership role for the team as it prepares for its season.
“He’s hardly missed a day in the weight room, and has been texting and calling guys to throw the ball around, to hang out on the basketball courts and play ball, just to develop some of that team chemistry and encourage some of our younger guys,” Schreiber said. “He’ll be a major leader for us on and off the field.”
That leadership will prove especially important as the team prepares for a season the likes of which it hasn’t seen before.
With the coronavirus pandemic altering everything about the season, players and coaches alike have had to deal with uncertainty surrounding the path ahead of them. With expanded workouts over the summer, Schreiber has had more time to spend with his team and prepare them for the possibility of drastic changes. (USD 384 superintendent John Cox canceled practices for high school and middle school football teams Aug. 26 as the district awaited further test results after a Blue Valley High School staff member tested positive for COVID-19.)
“It seems like every morning something’s different,” Schreiber said. “If (colleges) make a decision not to play, how does that affect high school football? I said we’ll take it one day at a time, just knowing that hope is there and that sense of getting to be a team again and interact with each other is big for them.”
The extra time in the weight room helped a number of players put on more weight in hopes of better standing up to the competition the team is set to face. Schreiber only hopes a team that has spent the summer preparing to regain its footing will get the chance.
“We’re very young, so we know there will be some growing pains,” Schreiber said. “Football isn’t a sprint, it’s a marathon, so with the younger classes, we have more time to build what we want with them. But we also want to do our best to send Jeremiah out on a great note. … The big message I send is to not take anything for granted.”