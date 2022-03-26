Four-time defending state champion Blue Valley West took some revenge Saturday afternoon as it blanked the Manhattan High girls soccer team 5-0 at Bishop Stadium.
The Jaguars (1-0-0) scored four goals in the second half as they redressed last year’s 3-2 upset loss to the Indians (1-2-0).
“They’re a great team; they obviously always reload,” said Manhattan head coach Mike Sanchez. “It’s a good team. They’re on our schedule for a reason, so that way we can get better and see what we need to work on. We need to work on getting healthy.”
The Indians played without defender Chloe Porter and forward Reese Snowden, who both went down with injuries earlier this week.
Snowden’s absence was particularly felt against Blue Valley West as Manhattan’s attack managed just two shots, neither of which were on goal.
Sanchez attributed his team’s offensive struggle not to any fault of its players but to the strength of its opponent.
“Just a tough team,” he said. “From an overall soccer perspective, just a good team. We tried to make the most of it in the first half for about 10 minutes. We had a good run, good spurt toward the end of the first half. Second half, it was tough.”
The Jaguars were constantly in attack mode, playing the vast majority of the game in the Indians’ half of the field and unleashing an unyielding assault of 35 shot attempts, 24 of which were on net.
Manhattan goalkeeper Taylor McHugh was busy from start to finish, pushing through what appeared to be a kick to the gut and a collision with a Blue Valley West player to come up with 19 saves.
“Taylor’s a big-time goalie back there,” Sanchez said. “She’s phenomenal. I can’t speak highly enough. She’s a junior and she had a great year last year. She lost her freshman year to COVID, but she’s great. She saves us. She keeps us in games. In the first half, she kept us in the game, no doubt. And second half, there’s only so much that she can do.”
McHugh made 12 of her saves in the first half. The Jaguars’ only goal in the first 40 minutes came when Abbie Fries took a shot, which ricocheted off an Indians defender and brought the ball right back to her feet. Fries put her second attempt in the bottom right corner of the net to draw first blood in the 11th minute.
Blue Valley West scored twice in the first four minutes of the second half to open up a 3-0 lead and then added two more goals before the half reached its midway point.
Sanchez said he knew going into the match that the Jaguars’ athleticism would pose a tremendous problem and therefore Manhattan would need to stay organized in order to neutralize mismatches.
“First half, we did a good job,” he said. “Second half, I think we got caught on our heels. Those two goals in about two minutes, I think we just expected the ref to give a call when there was some contact.”
The game was the Indians’ third in five days and Sanchez acknowledged that in situations like that, fatigue “has an impact.” However, Manhattan just has one game next week, a Tuesday road matchup with Topeka West.
“We’ll get four days to train, which is good,” Sanchez said. “We’ll need that because the following week we’ve got three games too. … Hopefully we get great weather and take advantage of being able to train outside and work on things that we haven’t got to quite touch on yet that we would have already normally.”