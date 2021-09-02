2020 brought new experiences — of varying levels of enjoyment and normalcy — for the Blue Valley-Randolph football program. But head coach Matt Schreiber was particularly flummoxed and amused during the Rams’ three-week coronavirus quarantine last season.
“We did work outs by Zoom,” Schreiber said. “Guys were excited and wanted to learn and stay in shape. If you would have asked me when I started my coaching career 17 years ago if we’d be doing Zoom workouts, I would have said, ‘Heck no. What is Zoom?’ But we tried to keep the guys hungry and excited, and once we got back, we only had one senior (Jeremiah Duncan) and (Clayton Budenbender) was our only junior, so we just weren’t very deep at all. We were just extremely young and we really had to learn on the fly. Our guys did what they could throughout the season, did some great things and made this year that much more exciting knowing the experience they’re bringing back.”
Blue Valley did not win a game last year and only scored more than six points once. It’s not hard to see why: The Rams had just two upperclassmen and a boatload of sophomores and freshmen, none of whom saw the field until the fourth week of the season.
Jump ahead one year, and things aren’t much better upperclassmen-wise, with just one senior and five juniors. But the 12 freshmen and sophomores fill out an 18-man roster that has ballooned over the last several years.
“A few years ago, it was nine,” Schreiber said. “So to have double that is great for us. Just finally, you’ve got some depth and numbers, and that’s without including the freshmen who are getting their first taste of high school football. It’s a lot of bodies, but it’s a good problem to have.”
Budenbender returns as the lone senior, and the big-bodied lineman will be a key force upfront offensively and defensively.
“He’s a big guy,” Schreiber said. “He’s 6-foot-4 and the guys keep telling me that he’s 315 pounds — but I think he’s probably closer to 300. He’s a physical kid. We just need to get his motor going. He’s really going to anchor that offensive and defensive line for us. We’re hoping, as a senior, he can make some of those calls up front for some of our younger players and get them in the right position. But he’s paid his dues the last three years and worked his way up through the ranks, and we want to send him out on the best note possible as our lone senior.”
Sophomore Landon Schreiber returns at quarterback after being put in a rough spot as a freshman. Yet he still managed to throw for 400 yards and five touchdowns.
“He’s made big strides for us,” Schreiber said. “He got thrown to the wolves early like a lot of those guys and had to learn on the fly. Definitely not easy. I think when your dad’s your coach, you never get away from it. But he met that challenge head on. We have a new offensive scheme this year, so he’s had to start over and pick everything up from scratch. But he’s done a great job with that.”
Junior Brock Bergman returns as the main option in the backfield after recording 300 yards on the ground last season, while speedy sophomore Trenton Schwerdt will attack the perimeter while also playing corner defensively and returning kicks.
Junior Skyler Zoeller returns as the Rams’ top receiving threat, averaging 14.8 yards per catch last season with three touchdowns.
“All these guys have played ball together since playing flag football in Wamego, so it’s great to see this group finally come through and get a chance to show you know everything they’ve been doing since first or second grade,” Schreiber said.
Junior AJ Cassel, junior Logan Shanks and sophomore Kegan Braddock also return to help anchor the offensive line along with Budenbender.
The Rams have a big freshman group again this year, which will help build depth that the Rams have not had for quite some time. Schreiber identified brothers Trace and Landon Sump as well as Brayden Innes as players who will immediately take the field for Blue Valley.
“Our freshmen are going to have to grow up quickly,” Schreiber said. “They make up a big portion of the team. They’ll get on for special teams for sure, but then some of them are going to get their first taste of Friday night lights really quick.”
The Rams will open the 2021 season on Friday at Doniphan West.