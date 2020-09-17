Following a coronavirus outbreak a few weeks ago, the Blue Valley-Randolph football team is finally starting up its season.
The Rams returned to practice Thursday after two weeks of quarantine following a confirmed case of the coronavirus in the football program on Sept. 3. The quarantine forced Blue Valley to immediately cancel its first two games against Doniphan West and Axtell.
The team subsequently canceled this Friday's game against Hanover, as the team would have only been able to fit in one practice to recondition ahead of the game.
"It was tough two weeks ago trying to figure out what to do about the game this week," Blue Valley head coach Matt Schreiber said. "There was no guarantee everybody was going to return healthy so we could play. Plus having a team off for two weeks and coming back with only one practice makes it tough. We will return to the field next Friday night against Frankfort."
The Rams are expecting to host Frankfort next week for their home opener. Barring any changes, Schreiber and his team will finally be able to return to the field.
"We are ready for the Friday night lights to come back on in Randolph," Schreiber said.