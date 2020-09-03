Blue Valley Randolph canceled its first two football games of the season following a positive case of coronavirus on the school's football team.
In a statement posted Thursday morning on the school's website, superintendent John Cox said the school will be canceling all football activities for the next 14 days. The cancellations include the Rams' season opener against Doniphan West and the team's week two game against Axtell.
Football athletes and coaches will be quarantined for the ensuing 14 days, with the earliest possible return date being Sept. 17, one day before the team's week three trip to Hanover.
"We know this is a difficult time and the decisions we are making have a direct impact on families and our community," Cox said in the statement. "We don't make them lightly and do so with the intent of doing what is best for our students. I want to thank everyone for allowing us to work each situation thoroughly and giving us the grace needed to keep school open and safe. We are appreciative of the support we have received from the community."
Blue Valley briefly canceled football practice last Thursday after a member of the school staff tested positive for the coronavirus. Head football coach Matt Schreiber confirmed he received a coronavirus test that week but did not share his results.