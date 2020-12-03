The Blue Valley-Randolph boys' basketball team eked out a narrow 52-51 over Linn Thursday night in the Rams' first game of the season.
Skyler Zoeller led the team with 16 points. Jeremiah Duncan also had a strong game, scoring 15 points.
Earlier in the evening, the Blue Valley girls' basketball team lost to Linn in overtime 47-42.
Breeanna Young paced the Rams, scoring 17 points in the game. Madison O'Shea also had a solid performance, scoring 10 points. Blue Valley forced the overtime after outscoring Linn 13-5 in the third quarter, but was unable to score in the extra period.
Both teams will play again Friday as part of the Blue Valley Preseason Tournament.