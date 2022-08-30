DSC_0830.jpg
Blue Valley-Randolph football players hold their hands over their hearts during the national anthem before their 52-50 win over Linn last week. The Rams return a bunch from 2021 and have hopes of a winning season.

 Courtesy photo

The mighty competition in the Twin Valley League is something Randolph-Blue Valley has been gearing up for since the conclusion of its 2-7 2021 campaign.

Last year, wasn’t what the Rams had envisioned on the gridiron. The wins, losses and developmental lessons learned in the previous year could help leap the Rams into the same conversation that some of their rivals.