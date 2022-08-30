Blue Valley-Randolph football players hold their hands over their hearts during the national anthem before their 52-50 win over Linn last week. The Rams return a bunch from 2021 and have hopes of a winning season.
The mighty competition in the Twin Valley League is something Randolph-Blue Valley has been gearing up for since the conclusion of its 2-7 2021 campaign.
Last year, wasn’t what the Rams had envisioned on the gridiron. The wins, losses and developmental lessons learned in the previous year could help leap the Rams into the same conversation that some of their rivals.
“We took some lumps and body blows last year,” Coach Matt Schreiber said. “I believe the Twin Valley League is one of the toughest leagues in the state. I think the lessons that were learned last year will help us out this year in hopes of achieving what we want to.”
The Rams have brought in 23 players for the 2022 season and will be led by 11 lettermen. Luckily for the Rams, 15th-year Head Coach, Matt Schreiber doesn’t need to teach his guys about hustle and effort.
In Randolph-Blue Valley’s summer program, the Rams had three guys with a 100% attendance rate and 13 who attended 80% of the summer workouts.
“We’ve had a tremendous off-season in the weight room,” Schreiber said. “We are leaps and bounds ahead of where we were last year. The season didn’t end the way we wanted it to last year, but we have improved and I’m happy with our progress.”
Offensively, the Rams hope to spread the ball around with quarterback Landon Schreiber. Top pass catchers such as Skylar Zoeller, Logan Schanks, Landon Sump and Trace Sump will all be back with the offense in 2022.
With the pass-catching threats that Randolph-Blue Valley possesses, they will also run the football heavily with Brock Burgman in the backfield. Burgman toted the rock for 750 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
Second-year offensive coordinator Quentin Cravens will utilize all the weapons he possesses and get big help from his front five offensive linemen. Guys such as Bryce Hoeltel, AJ Cassel, Dakota Krause and Keegan Braddock will all be back.
“(Cravens) possesses a wealth of knowledge to our offense,” Schreiber said. “We’ve found out in the first couple of weeks how much more comfortable our guys are in this offense. Our guys are attentive and ask questions about things the coaches can and can’t see. The offense has grown tremendously, physically and mentally. You can tell that the guys are confident whenever we call a play.”
The physical and mental growth since last year will pay off for Randolph-Blue Valley’s 3-4 defense. The returning defensive unit will hope to leave the field every time with a stop.
You can expect Skylar Zoeller to make some calls at the linebacker position, Burgman to stick his nose to the football, Logan Schanks' big frame to help the defensive unit and much more.
“I think how we have grown within the last year helps the defense feel more comfortable,” Schreiber said. “We want our defense on the field to win us games. Our offense can wing it around a lot, we need our defense to go out there and shut our opponents down. We want to take that pride on defense and do our jobs.”
Randolph-Blue Valley’s last winning season was in 2018 when the Rams went 5-4. The Rams look to be back in their winning ways in 2022.
Randolph-Blue Valley will open its season on the road as they take on St. Paul on September 2nd.