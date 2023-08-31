305434381_549946280268081_2456907117146049139_n.jpg

After 15 seasons led by Matt Schreiber, Blue Valley football starts a new chapter this fall. Quinton Cravens will take the reins as head coach after two years as an assistant for the Rams.

Last fall, Blue Valley finished 2-7 against a tough schedule. While the story this fall could focus on the change at head coach, Cravens draws the attention to the players.

Tags