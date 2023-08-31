After 15 seasons led by Matt Schreiber, Blue Valley football starts a new chapter this fall. Quinton Cravens will take the reins as head coach after two years as an assistant for the Rams.
Last fall, Blue Valley finished 2-7 against a tough schedule. While the story this fall could focus on the change at head coach, Cravens draws the attention to the players.
“I’m excited for the opportunity that the kids get,” Cravens said. “We’ve put the kids in great positions to be successful… I’m really just excited for all the opportunities that they’re about to be put through.”
The Rams only bring back four starters from last year’s squad, but do so at the most important position, quarterback. Senior Landon Schreiber returns after completing 89-of-146 through the air with 1,507 yards and 18 touchdowns last year.
“(Returning Schreiber), that’s very important,” Cravens said. “I was an assistant here for the past two years, so the offense will be relatively the same, which is huge for a returning quarterback being able to lead those around him.”
In addition to playing in a similar system, Schreiber will have the advantage of a former quarterback guiding him in Cravens. A graduate of St. Francis in 2017, Cravens became a stand-out quarterback during his time for the Indians.
He believes that his experience can assist Schreiber by “being able to see things before they happen.” Cravens also mentioned helping his quarterback be a strong leader with a vision for himself and his teammates.
Outside of Schreiber, the Rams will return two starting juniors in Trace and Landon Sump. Trace Sump, a running back and defensive back, collected two interceptions last year.
As a wide receiver, Landon Sump will lead the Rams after collecting 260 yards on 19 catches with five touchdowns last year. He also has the highest total of tackles among returners (96) as a linebacker for the defense.
“They’re going to have a huge impact for our team this year,” Cravens said. “They’ve both been voted captains…and through these first two and a half weeks of practice they’ve been by far some of the most competitive athletes on the field.”
Another point of emphasis that Cravens has seen through the early weeks of practice is the strength the Rams have in the trenches.
“Our line on both sides of the ball has gotten night and day better than last year,” he said. “We’re communicating well as a team and we’re trusting each other well as a team. The energy is there every day.”
As far as expectations for this season go, Cravens doesn’t anticipate a rebuilding year but wants to see improvement outside of the box score as well.
“Success for us… that’s much more than wins and losses,” he said. “We do have a great chance to have that winning season, and making the playoffs. But as far as success goes, I think it’s buying into the process that we’re preaching.”
Blue Valley will kick off its season on Friday against St. Paul and the Rams are ready for the challenge.
“The boys are excited to get out there and get the season on a roll,” Cravens said.