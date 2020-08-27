Blue Valley High School is canceling its football practices as it awaits results from coronavirus testing following a positive test for a member of the school staff.
“I have decided to cancel middle school and high school football practice until we receive further results from ongoing testing,” USD 384 superintendent John Cox said Wednesday in a statement posted on the school’s website. “We are doing this as a precaution at this time. The Health Department has provided guidance as to proper procedures in this situation and we are taking their advice. I will keep you posted.”
According to the district, the staff member who tested positive did not speak to anyone within the 6-foot physical distancing mark for over 10 minutes.
Blue Valley head football coach Matt Schreiber confirmed to The Mercury he was tested for the virus Wednesday morning. He doesn’t have results, but he said he won’t announce them publicly when he gets them.
Blue Valley is scheduled to play Doniphan West next Friday.