RANDOLPH — Dramatic improvement for Blue Valley-Randolph’s boys’ basketball took committed returners and a common goal of becoming one of the top teams in the Twin Valley League.
The Rams finished their 2021-22 season with a 10-12 record, finishing eighth of the 13 teams in the Twin Valley League. Blue Valley was knocking on the door to winning a majority of those league games last year but fell short most of the time.
“When we played the top seven (teams in the league), there were a lot of those games where we had a lead at halftime or (would) be close, but we would have one bad quarter that would come back to bite us,” Blue Valley head coach Blake Fronce said. “I had two seniors graduate from the team last year, but everyone else came back. A lot of those guys who are playing this year either started or got a lot of playing time last year.”
Blue Valley now has a 17-4 record and is in the second round of the Washington County Class 1A Division 1 sub-state.
Of the eight years Fronce has been the head coach of the Blue Valley boys’ basketball team, he said this year has stood out from the rest.
“This (year) has meant a lot to me,” Fronce said. “We have had some success over my eight years. But after having success, when I get a big group of seniors, we’ve tended to fall off. I think this year, I have had a great group of seniors. I had 21 guys out this year, and I think the big thing I take away is that I don’t see us falling off.
“Experience has been a big deal for us. They know our (the coaches’) expectations, and they know what we want. We might not be as good, but they are all bought in with this leadership.”
Ryan Stevens leads the team in scoring. Fronce also mentioned Jaylyn Pleasant and Dakota Krause as catalysts on offense.
“Ryan Stevens leads our team in scoring,” Fronce said. “I think he led last year as well. We knew he’d be our scorer. Jaylyn Pleasant has all the talent in the world. Last year was his first year with me, (after) he transferred. He’s improved a lot, not necessarily with his skills, but with his confidence. ...
“Dakota Krause is our big man and rim runner. (Krause) came off the bench for us last year as a junior. When we get out and run, he’s the key to it. He gets a lot of points and gets a lot of points off of offensive rebounds.”
In addition, Skyler Zoeller, Braden Brockman and Brock Burgman have contributed to the success. The trio is considered Blue Valley’s defensive stoppers. They each average five points a game.
The Rams have six players who average above five points a game, which is vital for Blue Valley.
Fronce knew his team could be something special. In fact, Fronce expected these results this year when thinking about the roster he had last season.
“Truthfully, last year, I thought we were pretty dang good,” Fronce said. “I had a lot of confidence going into the year. We knew we could do it. In our first two games, we won, but we didn’t win the way we wanted to.”
“Then, we played Troy and beat them in overtime on a buzzer-beater. Winning that game against (Troy) gave them a ton of confidence, and it gave me a ton of confidence. We knew after that game we could do something special.”
Blue Valley opened up the season with a six-game winning streak. Then, after a close loss to Clifton-Clyde, the Rams won four straight and added another four-game win streak after a late January loss to Axtell.
“It says a lot about our guys,” Fronce said. “We know who we are and who we are not. That is the key for us to keep winning. We want to press, and we want to get out and run and not slow the game down. A lot of teams try to out-scheme, but we try not to do that. We just want to be who we are and get out there and play.”
No. 3 seed Blue Valley cruised to a victory in the opening round of the Washington County sub-state. Then, the Rams decimated Washington County (5-16), 74-46.
Blue Valley will take on an imposing Osborne (18-2) team at 6 p.m. Friday at Washington County High School.
“We know (Osborne) is a good team,” Fronce said. “We watched them on film, but at the end of the day, we have to be us.”
While the season isn’t over yet for the Rams, Fronce believes the program’s future is bright.
“Having the leadership from these seniors to help maintain success has been a good thing,” Fronce said. “It’s something I think these younger guys will (learn). They will step up next year because of the leadership that they had this year.”