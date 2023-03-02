RANDOLPH — Dramatic improvement for Blue Valley-Randolph’s boys’ basketball took committed returners and a common goal of becoming one of the top teams in the Twin Valley League.

The Rams finished their 2021-22 season with a 10-12 record, finishing eighth of the 13 teams in the Twin Valley League. Blue Valley was knocking on the door to winning a majority of those league games last year but fell short most of the time.

