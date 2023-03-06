02152023-mer-spt-bvbbb-1
Blue Valley-Randolph head boys’ basketball coach Blake Fronce talks to his team in a timeout of their game against Centralia on Feb. 14 in Randolph.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

WASHINGTON — The Blue Valley-Randolph boys came just short of the sub-state championship Saturday, falling to Clifton-Clyde 59-40 at Washington County High School.

Other than getting the first two points, the Rams (17-5) trailed for the entire game. After the first quarter, it was a double-digit deficit for the Rams throughout the game.