WASHINGTON — The Blue Valley-Randolph boys came just short of the sub-state championship Saturday, falling to Clifton-Clyde 59-40 at Washington County High School.
Other than getting the first two points, the Rams (17-5) trailed for the entire game. After the first quarter, it was a double-digit deficit for the Rams throughout the game.
The third quarter was a disaster for the Rams. They made only one field goal on 11 attempts. Their other three points in the third quarter came on free throws. They trailed 46-22 after the third.
“We are a team that feeds off of our offense, and shots were not falling,” head coach Blake Fronce said. “Give credit to Clifton-Clyde, as well. They played really hard on defense;,did a really good job against us. We got a lot of shots we usually hit that just were not falling (this game). I thought our defense played relatively well, but shots just were not falling for us.”
Six players scored for Clifton-Clyde (21-2), including two in double figures (18 and 13), as the Eagles were able to overcome the Ram’s defense and found their way offensively. The Eagles shot 43% on 47 field goals.
“(Clifton-Clyde) is a well-rounded team.” Fronce said. “Our defense was good, but no matter what defensively, you are going to give something up. With them, it is kind of pick your poison. They will find the open guy, and that is what they did.”
After scoring only four points in the first half, senior Ryan Stevens scored five points in the fourth quarter after missing all four of his field goal attempts in the third quarter to finish with nine points to lead Blue Valley in scoring.
“(Stevens) played well; nine points for him isn’t very many,” Fronce said. “We just couldn’t get shots to fall, but overall, I thought our team fought hard.”
While they didn’t hit many, Fronce said he liked the shots they got.
“We did some different things,” Fronce said. “It just didn’t work out for us. Sometimes, shots don’t fall.”
After a 10-12 season last year, Fronce said what this team senior-laden did this year was awesome.
“I keep saying it, what the six seniors did for us, as far as grades and our expectations, has been awesome,” Fronce said. “They have nothing to hang their heads about.
“We lose six seniors, but I know that we got a young group that is going to be ready to go next year.”
CLIFTON-CLYDE 59, BLUE VALLEY 40
Clifton-Clyde (21-2) – 18; 11; 13;17 — 59
Blue Valley (17-5) – 11; 6; 5; 18 — 40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Blue Valley — Krause 4 (1-2)(2-2FT), Stevens 9 (4-14)(1-1FT), Zoeller 4(2-5), Pleasant 6 (2-8)(2-3FT), Burgman 8(3-5), Schreiber 7(3-4)(1-2FT), Schanks 0(0-2).Total: 59 (15-40)