Blue Rapids' Samuel Kracht and Mackenzie Delrosso took home the King Kat Tournament's $2,600 first place prize over the weekend for bringing in 117 pounds of catfish at Tuttle Creek Lake.
The duo fished at the north end of the lake. Delrosso caught the tournament's biggest fish, weighing 43.18 pounds.
"The big fish was caught in the mouth," Delrosso said in a release. "It was caught up north near the bridge around 10 a.m. or 11 a.m."
With the win, Delrosso and Kracht qualified for the Classic Championship, which includes a $120,000 prize and is hosted at Milford Lake in Milford.
"We had a great day," Kracht said in the release. "We used Parks Planer Boards to drift a shallow flat on the upper end of the lake. We used several different fresh cut baits. They were feeding on about everything. Overall, we had 23 fish for almost 380 pounds of total weight. It was a great day."
Council Bluff anglers Tyson Burnett and Gerald Shrivers fished on a team with Meridian's Craig Norris to finish as the tournament's runner-ups. The turned in a bag weighing 77.94 pounds and earned $1,100.
The standings were ranked based on teams' top five weigh-in fish.