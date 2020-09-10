JUNCTION CITY — After a Week 1 loss at the hands of the Bishop Carroll, the Junction City football team now prepares for its classic rivalry matchup against Manhattan High at Al Simpler Stadium on Friday.
“Bishop Carroll, Manhattan. Doesn’t get any tougher than that coming out of the gate,” Junction City head coach Randall Zimmerman said. “I liked the way our kids practiced, and I think we’re ready to go.”
Falling by one point last week, Zimmerman said the team has put that behind them and started the necessary prep work for Friday.
“I think it’s easier for the kids to get over it than us coaches — especially myself,” he said. “I just feel so bad for them, because we don’t get to go back and do that again — but we learned a lot. We learned a lot from the film.”
This matchup usually occurs later in the season, with both teams owning more experience. This year, not so much. The game was scheduled to be a military appreciation night, with both towns so close to Fort Riley. Because of restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, however, the festivities have been trimmed down and capacity at the stadium is reduced.
In Week 1, both teams faced stiff competition, with Junction City topping the stat charts over its upcoming opponents.
Quarterback Andrew Khoury racked up 282 yards through the air while completing 16 of 30 passes. He added 4 yards on the ground for a touchdown.
Khoury’s 286 combined yards almost equaled the total offensive yards of Manhattan, which finished with 315 yards against Garden City in their 21-7 home victory last week.
“Week 2 is gonna be a lot different than Week 1,” Zimmerman said. “Now Manhattan saw what we like to do and what our strengths are. So they’re going to defend our strengths. We watched Manhattan, we’ve seen what they can do. We need to try to slow them down just a little bit. It’s going to be an interesting contest because they’re a big, strong, powerful, veteran group and we’re very, very young and we’re a lot smaller than they are.”
That veteran group extends to the Manhattan defense as well, Zimmerman said.
“Their front seven’s big,” he said. “I mean, they have two outside backers at around 215-220 (pounds), they have two inside backers at around 200-215 and their defensive front is just massively big. And then they’ve got some really good athletes back. We have our hands full offensively, that’s for sure, because they’re an incredibly tough, disciplined defensive team.”
Like Junction City, the Manhattan offense is led by an option quarterback who can run and throw. They move in unison, something Zimmerman said the Blue Jays needed to work on after reviewing the film from the Bishop Carroll game.
“Their strength is their team — they’re very disciplined, they play together. You’re not going to find them out of position,” he said. “Those are the things we have to clean up from last week. We had some individual play last week, and it really showed up on film. But to our kids’ credit, I think we really stepped up this week and we’re willing to take care of that.”
Youth building experience
While the core players on the Blue Jays have at least one or two years of varsity experience under them, there are several players getting their first go at the high school level — including several freshmen.
“We’re incredibly, incredibly young,” Zimmerman said. “(When) you start four sophomores and a freshmen on one side of the ball — that’s young. Very young at 6A football. These kids were playing freshman football last year, four them were. The other one was playing eighth-grade football. So very proud of those kids.”
The opportunity to review the game footage, make adjustments to how they lineup and execute the plays will pay dividends for those players, Zimmerman said.
“Now that we’ve got the game on film, we’ll hopefully see a big improvement this week as far as what we’re doing and how we’re doing it,” he said.
The winning team Friday will receive the Silver Trophy, which is in Manhattan’s possession after last season’s 31-28 victory by the Indians in Manhattan.