The Valley Heights boys’ basketball team might as well have been trying to see through a brick wall as get easy looks at the basket Thursday night. Bishop Seabury Academy’s frantic defense slowed the Mustangs offensively, rolling to a 72-45 win in the first round of the boys Class 2A state tournament at Bramlage Coliseum.
The Mustangs hit just 31% of their field goals in the first half on 5-for-16 shooting, and they had to work for every chance to put up a shot.
From the outset, the Seabury defense often trapped high in the front court, and the Seahawks’ considerable height advantage stifled attacks toward the basket.
Valley Heights coach John Bergkamp said the relentless defensive onslaught from Seabury made it tough run the offense, let alone finish possessions strong. The Seahawks forced Valley Heights into 25 turnovers on the night.
“We didn’t handle the pressure as well as I had hoped we could have,” Bergkamp said. “They gave our guards some trouble, and we definitely did not get many good looks.”
The Seahawks pressured the basket persistently from the outset, and Valley Heights (18-7) quickly racked up fouls trying to collapse the lane.
Bergkamp conceded that foul totals were an issue, but he said the Seahawks (22-2) simply put his squad on its heels all night.
“I wouldn’t want to take anything away from those kids over there,” he said. “They busted their butts and out-pressured us. We continued to battle but they never let us get into the flow of the game offensively.”
Defensively, the Mustangs had little answer for Seabury’s Zachary Bloch.
The 6-foot junior guard lit up the Valley Heights defense for a game-high 27 points on 12-for-15 shooting.
Bloch also had five assists and four steals in 26 minutes.
Jackson O’Toole paced the Mustangs with 14 points, going 4-for-5 from 3-point range.
The Mustangs tried to maintain some control of the tempo early, but Seabury’s lead prompted a more aggressive approach — one Bergkamp said may have caused them to miss some opportunities.
“We put our heads down to attack rather than seeing the floor,” he said. “I think we missed some looks and chances inside with our post open.
“But they really pressured the ball out there and took advantage of some things.”