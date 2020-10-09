WAMEGO — Although Wamego High came out strong in Friday's game against top-ranked Bishop Miege, it couldn't keep up the momentum for four quarters, losing 41-14 at home
The Red Raiders stunned the visiting Stags in the first quarter, receiving the ball and keeping it for 10 minutes, then scoring on a 1-yard Hayden Oviatt quarterback sneak. Noah Ficke knocked in the point-after touchdown to give Wamego the 7-0 lead.
Bishop Miege tied things up early in the second period and then moved ahead by a touchdown with 7:37 on the clock. The Stags scored again a few minutes later, moving to 21-7.
Wamego (3-3) scored another touchdown just before the half on a 12-yard pass play from Oviatt to Jacob Johnson. Ficke's kick was good, so at the break, Wamego trailed by only TD, 21-14.
Coming out after the half, it was a different game — one controlled by Bishop Miege (2-2).
The Stags added three more touchdowns in the third period, while holding Wamego scoreless, for a 41-14 lead. Neither team added to the scoreboard in the fourth, making that the final score.
Wamego remains at home next week, hosting Fort Scott. Bishop Miege also will be at home next week, welcoming Bishop Carroll.