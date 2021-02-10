Manhattan High knew Tuesday wasn’t going to be easy. Topeka West, the No. 8 team in Class 5A, was coming to town.
The Indians brought great effort. They kept themselves in it until the middle of the third quarter — it was a 43-43 tie at the beginning of the period, after all.
But Topeka West was too much.
A big night from Marque Wilkerson (26 points) and success behind the 3-point line helped the Chargers pull away in the second half to hand the Indians an 83-58 loss.
Topeka West got off to a quick start. The visitors built an early 11-4 lead, forcing Manhattan (6-7) to call a timeout just four minutes into the first quarter.
It appeared that the Chargers (12-2) might run away with the game from the jump, but the Indians came out strong after head coach Benji George’s timeout. The hosts scored seven unanswered points to tie the game at 11.
Topeka West coach Rick Bloomquist had high praise for Manhattan’s fight in the first half.
“Most teams would have laid down and quit after the (strong) start we had,” Bloomquist said. “I knew Manhattan would not (lay down), but I did not think they would come swarming back as hard as they did. To come back and tie us was admirable on the kids’ part and the coaching staff’s part. I thought we played pretty well, and they took everything we gave them. Fortunately, we had a little bit more left in us in the second half then they did, but that is because of the depth (we have).”
Wilkerson’s speed gave the hosts fits all game, and four 3s and his ability to penetrate into the lane at will was too much for the Indians to handle.
“He has turned into a heck of a player,” George said. “He is a guy who has been in Coach Bloomquist’s doghouse in the past. This year he has really grown up, and he has turned into I think one of the best players in the league. (He is) kind of unsung because (Elijah) Brooks and (Trevion) Alexander get all the headlines. I think (Wilkerson) is the glue who puts it all together for Topeka West.”
Behind Wilkerson’s big night, Brooks and Alexander also scored double figures as Brooks had 16 points and Alexander finished with 11.
“We are fortunate to have players around (Wilkerson) to make him better,” Bloomquist said. “That is part of his success — you cannot key on him. We have got Elijah, Trey and a bunch of kids that can play the game. That makes it easier on Marque.”
Manhattan trailed 20-16 after the first quarter, and played the visitors tight in the second quarter.
Manhattan only trailed by one point, 37-36, at halftime.
“I like how we battled in the first half,” George said. “I thought we really hung in there. We gained confidence as the (first) half went along. We did not start the (first) half very well, but we hung in there and strung some stops together. We started taking them out of transition a little bit.”
Manhattan knotted the game at 43 in the early part of the third quarter, but shortly after, Topeka West took control and didn’t let up.
The Chargers made five 3s — to go along with outscoring the hosts 31-15 in the third quarter — to give themselves breathing room.
“(In) the third quarter, things just snowballed on us,” George said. “I thought we were getting good shots offensively, so it was hard for me to call a timeout knowing we were getting good shots. The ball just was not going into the net. And (Topeka West) got hot.”
The Indians had the looks they wanted in the second half, but it wasn’t their night offensively.
Owen Braxmeyer led Manhattan in scoring once again, ending with a team-high 19 points.
“I thought we were getting good shots,” George said. “I liked how we were playing offensively. The ball (just) was not going into the net for us. We needed to have one of the nights like we did against Seaman, where we just saw (the ball) go through the net the whole game. We just went dry at the wrong time.”
The effort was there from the hosts, but the pieces did not quite come together to pull off the upset.
“(Topeka West) is ranked No. 8 in 5A,” George said.
“I would like someone to find me (seven) teams better than them. I think they are one of the most complete teams I have seen. I am proud of our kids for the way we hung in there. We needed to have a night the ball did not fall through for Topeka West like it normally does, and we needed to shoot it well. The reality is, it just did not go that way. It is just of those nights you tip your hat and you move on.”
Bloomquist left quite pleased with how his team battled against the feisty Indians to depart Manhattan with a 25-point win in hand.
“Manhattan is a scary place to play,” Bloomquist said. “Manhattan kids are always competitive. This is a tough environment. To have this kind of a win against this kind of team, it is a good win for us.”
Despite the loss, George said there still is plenty for his to play for this season.
“The reality is this is Game 13 of 25,” George said. “Tonight was the midpoint in terms of number of games on our schedule. There is a lot still in front of us for us to go after as a team.”