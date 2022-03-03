BLUE RAPIDS — Valley Heights seniors Emma Yungeberg, Catherine Toerber and Maddy Vermetten have done so much for the Mustang girls’ basketball program.
And they’re not done yet, either.
A potential Class 2A state title at the end of this season sits as the perfect capper for an exceptional season and three exceptional careers.
Valley Heights is coming off a state appearance last season.
Last season’s team had just one senior, starter Emma Torber, meaning the Mustangs returned tons of experience and momentum heading into this season, momentum the Mustangs carried through this year.
Valley Heights finished the regular season with an 18-2 record after an 11-0 start.
Their only two losses came from undefeated Centralia — the loss margin from both games combined is six points — and the senior trio of Yungeberg, Toerber and Vermetten say they think they would beat Centralia if they got to play them again.
An eye-raising aspect of this team’s success this season is that two potential impact players have been unavailable due injury.
Sophomore Delana Murk — a starter last season — suffered an ACL tear during volleyball season and junior Taya Smith — a potential starter — injured her ankle before the first game this season.
Yungeberg, a Michigan track and field commit, leads the team in scoring, averaging 16 points per game, Toerber averages 12.8 points per game and Vermetten averages 7.8 points per game.
Head coach Jordan Broxterman said Yungeberg, Toerber and Vermetten have had a huge impact on the program. They have been in the starting lineup since they were freshmen.
“(They were) asked to play significant roles at a young age,” Broxterman said. “It just seems like all three of them every year have done better and better. They are a determined group. They are extremely competitive, and they want to win games. To a certain extent, I did expect them to have this type of season.”
Valley Heights tough teams to beat because it can score in just about every way.
The Mustangs average 54 points per game, and have held opponents to an average of 32.2 points per game.
“We have (won games) in different ways,” Broxtermain said. “If we put up numbers, we can usually hold teams to a low turnout. If we are hitting shots, that is a definite bonus. Usually, teams do tend to have a hard time scoring against us. In low scoring games, I do trust the players we have on the floor to make something happen in a tight situation.”
Yungeberg, Toerber, and Vermetten have built strong basketball chemistry. They’ve been playing with each other since third grade, nearly a decade.
Broxterman has confidence and trust in this senior class.
He has no problem putting the game intheir hands in pivitol moments.
“To have girls that know the game so well on the floor, having that coaching mindset on the floor, they can do a lot of things and work through challenging moments themselves in a lot of ways,” Broxterman said. “(Us coaches) do our best to prepare them for it, but I wholeheartedly trust them on the floor in every way.”
Toerber, the point guard, has 65 assists on the season, and says she is a better scorer than passer.
Yungeberg, at 6-foot-0, provides a strong presence in the paint; she has 219 rebounds.
Vermetten, 5-foot-10, adds another presence in the paint to make a duo down-low with Yungeberg.
“When (defenses) pack Emma (Yungeberg), it is nice for me to be able to step up and be able to (score) because I don’t think (defenses) see me as (a threat) as much as they do with Emma which can be really helpful on nights that they are shutting her down,” Vermetten said.
“I also feel like I am a really good passer, so having (Yungeberg) with me just makes my passing game even better.”
Yungeberg also can shoot from the outside, which adds another dimension to Valley Heights’ offense.
“I think it definitely throws peoples’ game plans off because they scout for one part of it, but they can’t prepare for both outside and inside,” Yungeberg said. “I think it definitely helps.”
Vermetten is also capable of making outside shots
Toerber said she thinks this senior class contains strong leadership.
“This is kind of our year to step up,” Toerber said. “I think we have all stepped into different roles and taken on more leadership than we have in the past.
“We bring a lot of leadership to the team, and it is a lot of different types of leadership.
“We have vocal leaders. Leaders that lead by example. I think that just makes our roles more important and it gives the younger girls something to look forward to and somebody to lean on — that is really important to a team.”
It was disappointing for the Mustangs to lose two close games against Centralia earlier this year, Vermetten said a goal of this year was to be undefeated, but the senior forward also said those losses has made the team stronger because they had to experience some adversity which made them better players.
Toerber said the ceiling for this team is winning the state championship. She’s made the trip to Bramlage Coliesum twice in her career for the state tournament, but this time, it will mean a little bit more.
Valley Heights advanced past the first round in sub-state by defeating Republic County Monday night. The Mustangs are one step closer to getting the first girls basketball state championship banner hung up in the home gym.
Broxterman said this group of seniors have done a fantastic job of building energy and boosting the program to a winning level.
“I think the younger girls really look up to the senior girls as role models,” he said. “And that was the same way for our seniors when they were freshman. I think if you can establish that, there is quality role models of great players in your program year in and year out. I think it builds and feeds off itself. I think we are getting to that level.”