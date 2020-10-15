When he watches Jill Harkin play, Manhattan High girls’ tennis coach Tony Ingram doesn’t see an easy comparison.
She doesn’t fit the mold of other players he has coached, or professional tennis players he watches on televison. Harkin has her own style, and that works just fine for Manhattan.
“She’s kind of her own player,” Ingram said. “She hits unique shots that normal players don’t. That keeps her opponents off guard. When she’s off the court, she’s a 15- or 16-year-old girl, but when she steps inside the lines, it’s a whole different player.”
Harkin didn’t miss a beat from her stellar freshman season, when she finished third in the state and only lost one match. This year, Harkin is 28-0 and considered one of the favorites for the state singles title.
Harkin’s path to an undefeated record hasn’t come with any flukes, either. Nearly all of her set victories have been of the 6-0 or 6-1 variety.
“She just gets to every ball,” said Manhattan’s No. 2 singles player Kayla Lei, who practices with Harkin. “Even if I am playing exceptionally well, I’ll still lose because she hits everything back and I get tired and make an error. That’s a really impressive asset of hers.”
Harkin’s success is a tribute to her continued improvement from her freshman year, and even the adjustments she’s made over the course of the season. She has built up her consistency and honed aspects of her game such as her backhand to become a more complete player.
However, none of her tests so far this season have been of the quality she is likely to face in the state tournament, which will take place Friday and Saturday in Olathe. Still, Harkin is unconcerned with the uptick in competition that likely is ahead of her in tournament.
“I’m just going to see how it goes,” Harkin said. “Hopefully I can keep up how I’m playing. ... I’m not that concerned.”
Harkin is familiar with the opponents she probably will face in the later rounds of the tournament. She has faced almost all of the quartet of other top players in the state at some point in her career.
“I’ve known these girls for a long time because we play outside of high school,” Harkin said. “I have game plans for them and know all of them really well. It’s also fun to see girls you’ve known for a long time and you can see them in later rounds. It also helps my nerves knowing that I’ve played them before and how they play.”
Harkin won’t be going to the state tournament alone. The Indians qualified all of their singles and doubles players with their regional win last weekend. Only three other teams in the state accomplished the feat.
Manhattan qualified all of its players despite limitations imposed by KSHSAA due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, only the top four singles and doubles players in each regional would make it to the state tournament.
“At the beginning of the year, with the four qualifiers, I’m not sure I’d have said we were going to make it,” Ingram said. “With the doubles, their progression through the late part of the year and also Kayla and her beating of Washburn Rural’s (Sheriden) Wichman at league really helped her confidence. We’re hoping to ride some of that into state.”
Ingram has seen a steady progression from all of his players, leading to this moment. He feels all of his players are playing their best at exactly the right time. That is backed up by the team’s regional championship, in which none of the players or teams finished lower than third in their bracket.
Now, the pressure of qualifying gives way to the pressures of a state tournament. With a condensed field in the tournament, the competition likely will be at a higher level than past years.
“I think pressure is a privilege,” Ingram said. “The girls have earned the opportunity to have that pressure. I’m not putting it on them, but to compete at this level, they’ve earned the opportunity.”
Ingram hopes that despite the pressure, his team can enjoy the process of playing in the tournament. That will be his message as his team prepares for Friday.
“Don’t take it for granted,” Ingram said. “Enjoy the moment and enjoy the off the court stuff with teammates. For Cooper (Lohman) and Kayla, it’s their last tournament, so enjoy that part. Don’t let the pressure be greater than you.”