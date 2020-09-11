RILEY — Riley County took control from the beginning of Friday night's game against Minneapolis, as Nic Allen found a crease on the opening kickoff and sped down the sideline — along with the help of a key block — for an 80-yard touchdown.
Allen crossing the goal line became a common sight Friday.
He scored four times in a 47-0 route for the Falcons in their home opener.
It didn’t take long for the Falcons (2-0) to strike again, as quarterback Kolton Payne lofted a perfect pass that Avery Holle turned into a 67-yard touchdown on the first play of their second possession to take a 13-0 lead (the extra point was blocked).
The Falcons were marching for another score on the ensuing possession, but things started to become more difficult. Riley County dropped two passes in a row, followed by an off-target throw on third down caused by pressure from defensive blitz. But the Falcons bounced back from the mistakes, as quarterback Connor Holle threw a touchdown to Trey Harmison. After a successful two-point conversion, the Falconds held a 21-0 lead with 6:32 remaining in the first quarter.
Minneapolis made offensive progress on the following possession by making it inside Riley County’s 30-yard line, but was undone by a costly penalty. The Lions (0-2) ultimately turned over the ball on downs.
Allen once again struck for the Falcons, taking a handoff from Minneapolis’ 39-yard line for a touchdown.
Minneapolis responded with its best drive to date, advancing inside Riley County's 10-yard line. But a false start penalty on fourth down cost the Lions five yards, leading to another turnover on downs after the visitors couldn't convert.
That allowed the Falcons to take a 27-0 lead into halftime.
Minneapolis started the second half with the ball and reached midfield thanks to a pass interference penalty on Riley County. But penalties haunted the visitors again and once more led to a turnover on downs. Riley County quickly capitalized, reaching the end zone in three plays: two runs from Allen capped by a 35-yard touchdown run from Harmison put the Falcons up 33-0.
From that point on, Minneapolis was sunk on offense. The following possession was a three and out, followed by an interception on its first drive of the fourth quarter.
Allen hit pay dirt one more time in the contest, scoring in the third quarter to up the Falcons' lead to 40-0.
Connor Holle put the finishing touches on the dominant victory, connecting on a deep pass to his brother, Avery Holle, for a 45-yard score and the final points of the night.
Riley County remains at home next week, hosting Silver Lake. It will be the season opener for the Eagles, who canceled their first two games of the fall following a number of positive coronavirus tests among members of its football program.