FLUSH — Dawson Zenger calls them “the eyes.”
The eyes?
“Yeah,” Brooks Whaley says with a grin, glancing at Zenger, his Rock Creek teammate. “Pretty much. I can tell what he wants to run.”
Here’s an example of the connection — “the eyes” — the junior guards share.
On Jan. 31, the Mustangs found themselves in the trenches of a road test against Wamego. They were trailing, and that’s rare for a team that lost just one game this regular season.
Yet eventually, Zenger got “the eyes.” Whaley hit Zenger on a backdoor cut. The basket helped Rock Creek spark the run it used to climb out of the hole and secure a 50-37 win, prolonging its unbeaten season to that point.
“The crowd went crazy,” Zenger said. “We pointed at each other. It’s fun to watch.”
Zenger and Whaley know each other like the backs of their hands. They’ve been teammates since the first grade, when they played on a local youth team, building chemistry in the kinds of games where officials don’t call fouls and the 6-year-old players are still learning how to keep a dribble.
Their connection is noticeable in a myriad of ways: On the court, where Whaley makes smooth passes to Zenger. In conversation, when they exchange quips in harmony. Even online, where Zenger’s Twitter profile picture shows the two celebrating a play.
They aren’t related, at least not by blood, but they might as well be. Zenger and Whaley met in kindergarten, where they happened to be placed in the same class.
That didn’t last long.
“The teachers wouldn’t let us be in the same class after that,” Zenger said with a chuckle. “We’ve never been in the same class.”
Turns out, they were causing too much trouble.
“Way too much,” Whaley said.
Here’s the thing, though: The two share a bevy of characteristics, even down to their hair color, but their games differ in meaningful ways.
Zenger has grown into one of the most prolific scorers in Class 3A, so much so that Whaley called him “the best player in the state.” On Monday, in Rock Creek’s sub-state win over Santa Fe Trail, Zenger posted 30 points, more than enough to eclipse the 1,000-point mark for his career.
That record is new, but Zenger’s scoring ability isn’t. His handles allow him to break down most defenders, and his range unlocks another dimension of danger that defenses struggle to account for. Opponents rarely have found success, so they’ve resorted to the types of junk defenses that youth coaches deploy when they realize that a team only has one player worth guarding: The box-and-one and diamond-and-one looks.
For the uninitiated: That means four players sit back in zones, while the fifth plays man, sticking to the other team’s best player.
Consider that Zenger has been facing these types of defenses since middle school and it really becomes clear how talented the guy is.
“I take it as an honor,” Zenger said.
Whaley’s role is another story.
A staunch defender and a clever passer, Whaley has never experienced the spotlight Zenger has. It doesn’t bother him. He doesn’t score much — only when he has to — and he prioritizes distributing to teammates.
That’s most noticeable in Whaley’s shot selection — or lack thereof. Often, Whaley will have an open look from deep, but he’ll turn it down to hit the block, where forwards Nolan Churchman and Caden Vinduska feast, or the perimeter, where Zenger and guard Mason Sturdy attack closeouts.
That changes from time to time, though. The more Zenger scores, the harder defenses play him. Sometimes, Zenger grows frustrated, tired.
“That’s when I start to go,” Whaley said. “I’ll try to get my shots. Or if he’s tired. If he’s running around, he’ll take a play off. I can tell when he’s tired.”
Doesn’t happen often, but when it does, nothing changes about Whaley’s approach.
“I play defense, I’m going to give him the ball. Why not give him the ball?” Whaley said. “There’s no, ‘I want the spotlight.’ He makes the team go. He’s a big leader, and in practice, always helping all of us. There’s nothing about the spotlight that I want.”
This is where the depth of Zenger and Whaley’s connection really comes to light, though.
Everything about it, they’ll tell you, became understood years ago: Roles, because Zenger has always been a scorer and Whaley has always been a passer. Chemistry, because Zenger has always faced junk defenses and Whaley learned how to keep his friend involved. Friendship, because that laid the foundation for all of this.
“I knew it from the start,” Whaley said. “He’s been a great player since we first started. I knew that I just get him the ball, and that’s my role. I’m going to give him the passes, and he’s just going to do it.”
As for the box-and-one looks?
“Last year, I would say it wore on me pretty good,” Zenger said, “but this year, I’ve started to get my teammates more involved in each game. Now, Brooks, when they run that junk defense, he’s got a 3-on-2, and he’s really good at dishing to the posts, making good passes. He leads the team in assists, which is an underrated statistic. It goes unnoticed in the stat book. You don’t see that in the paper.”
Rock Creek (20-1) will now face St. Marys (11-9) in the second round of their sub-state bracket, set for Thursday night in Hoyt. Zenger and Whaley make an effort to stay focused on the next game, and this time, that will be easy.
Last year, St. Marys ended Rock Creek’s season in the first round of sub-state.
“That one,” Zenger said, “really sunk in.”
“Definitely made us come in this year with a different hunger,” Whaley added.
To change their fortunes and creep one step closer to the ultimate goal — a state championship, which Rock Creek has never won in program history — Zenger and Whaley will lean on the connection that got them here in the first place.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times in one season,” Zenger said. “If we can do that, it’d be pretty impressive.”
Zenger pauses. Considers the stakes.
“But yeah,” he says, wearing his usual poker face. “I’d say it’s some revenge.”