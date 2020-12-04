The Manhattan High boys’ basketball team was one of the last teams in the state to play a game unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic. Mere minutes after the Indians’ season ended in a 66-50 loss to Haysville Campus in Wichita, the Kansas State High School Activities Association called off the remainder of its state tournaments to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Since that time, nothing about sports has looked the same. Events have been canceled. Fans have been limited or banned all together. For a brief moment, there was a question whether winter sports competitions could even resume in 2020.
Mirroring the events of the year, Manhattan’s 2020-21 roster is quite different than the one that made it to the 6A state tournament.
Last year’s team fielded eight seniors, all of whom took up the majority of the playing time during games. It was the experience that allowed MHS to reach the heights it did.
However, that experience also blocked the underclassmen who now comprise this year’s team from seeing much floor time.
This means head coach Benji George faces the challenging task of acclimating an almost brand new batch of players to the varsity level after an offseason that created different challenges than normal in getting his players time to jell.
“You start by building your culture over,” George said. “You do that every year anyways. You start from there and establish the culture and expectations of how you want things to be done. So you have the intangibles in place. Then from there, it’s a matter of seeing what we do well and playing to those strengths and playing away from areas you’re lacking. The reality is last year’s group was special and deep. You can’t replace any one of those guys easily.”
George’s job is helped by the return of the player who paced Manhattan offensively last year: senior guard Owen Braxmeyer.
Braxmeyer, who was an All-Centennial League first-team player as a junior, will play a crucial role in determining whether this year’s team can pick up where last year’s squad left off. He averaged 11.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
“Owen is our rock,” George said. “A guy who’s started every game since his sophomore year and led us in every statistical category last year. Definitely a great guy to build around. Having a player like him is a luxury. He’s taken the next level up.”
Braxmeyer’s next step is to turn into a more complete guard without last year’s cast there to support him. That starts with his ability to shoot beyond the arc and taking the leadership mantle that the team lost when last year’s seniors graduated.
So far, George has seen evidence of Braxmeyer doing both. After shooting just 20.8% from 3-point range last year, Braxmeyer spent much of the offseason honing his shooting stroke, according to George. The coach also has seen the senior taking ownership of the team.
“His outside shooting is something we talked a lot about in the offseason,” George said. “It’s noticeably improved. I’ll be excited to see how that translates to game situations. ... The other thing is he’s expanded his leadership. He’s had a huge safety net in those seniors who graduated last year and playing with them for two years. He knows now that he’s in a leadership role, and he’s embraced that well to this point.”
Outside of Braxmeyer, George will look to a combination of players who saw limited action, as well as players whose games took a notable step forward during the offseason.
Players like Mason Reid, Cade Wilson and Brett Wilcoxson — all of whom played at the varsity level last year — will take on bigger roles in the team’s game plan. Underclassmen like Cade Perkins, Cameron Carr and Cole Coonrod also are expected to get playing time in the Indians’ scheme.
Manhattan’s first game, Saturday’s matchup with Lawrence, will be George’s first time seeing the team in action. He can only hope that this year’s squad can keep the momentum going from where last year’s group finished.
“I think the big thing is to continue the culture,” George said. “We’ve been in this situation in the past where we’ve lost a notable senior group and the next group to come through has had a great mentality in building the culture first, enjoying the process, having fun with this and leaving a legacy of leadership. If we can do those things, the results will take care of themselves along the way.”