Two local baseball players showed off their talents Wednesday afternoon alongside some of the best high school stars in the state.
Rock Creek catcher Zac Becker and Manhattan left-handed pitcher Cade Perkins helped the White Team knock off the Purple Team 7-1 in the 2022 Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches Senior All-Star Game at Tointon Family Stadium.
The game featured the top graduated seniors representing all classes from across the state in a full, nine-inning game on Kansas State’s home turf.
“I got to play with some guys that I played with through high school,” Becker said. “I played against them (in high school), played with them in this game. It’s just a unique experience. My older brother did it his senior year, and now I got to do it. He was right: it’s fun.”
Becker alternated innings behind the plate with Blue Valley Stilwell’s Sam McAleer. Officially, he went 0-for-2 at bat, but wore a pitch to his wrist in his final plate appearance in the ninth inning.
“It hurt in the moment,” he said. “It’ll probably hurt tomorrow, but I’ll be fine.”
Perkins earned the start on the mound for the White Team and threw a game-high two complete innings. He allowed one run on one hit while striking out four and hitting one batter. He struck out the side in the second inning.
“I think I did well,” he said. “Coming out, I gave up a little dinky hit, but I think I settled in and did pretty well.”
Despite the fact it was a one-off all-Star game with no lasting consequences outside of momentary bragging rights and a resume-boost, Perkins said he viewed the contest the way he would any other.
“It’s the same approach for me,” he said. “Every game, I just do the same routine, same mental routine. Just get out there and compete.”
Perkins was one of three players to represent Centennial League squads alongside Seaman’s Dagen Brewer and Maclane Finley. Manhattan shortstop Braden Dinkel received an invitation to play for the White Team, but was unable to suit up after undergoing postseason surgery.
Silver Lake’s Daigan Kruger joined Becker as the only other Mid-East League player to participate in the All-Star Game.
Becker is moving on to play on scholarship at Coffeyville Community College next year, and he said he relished having one last opportunity to put on the Rock Creek hat and play with his head coach, Shane Sieben, in the dugout with him.
The All-Star Game was also an opportunity to match up against a high level of talent, more like what players will see when they get to college.
“I knew I was good enough to compete with these guys,” Becker said. “Some of the guys over on that side throw hard, like 88-plus. I was impressed with it.”
One player who impressed him was Silver Lake’s Kruger, a left-handed pitcher with an offer from Coffeyville Community College as well.
“He’s a dude out there on the field, so I’m hoping he takes it,” Becker said.
Ultimately, despite the lopsided score, the All-Star Game was an opportunity for connection among players at similar stages in their lives and — for many of them — their baseball careers.
“It was a good experience playing with other All-Star players,” Perkins said. “It was a fun time, getting to know new kids, and the quality of players was really (good).”
“(I enjoyed) making connections with some of the people that I never knew who they were until today and just become close with them,” Becker added. “It was a fun experience.”