Helmet in hand, eyes to the dirt, Manhattan junior Cade Perkins began the long walk from first base to left field, where Indians head coach Don Hess consoled his team after coming so close.
For six weeks, Manhattan matched Washburn Rural win-for-win in the Centennial League standings. They’d won 11 straight conference games and 14 of 15 overall entering Wednesday’s de facto conference title game.
But during their 7-4 loss at Norvell Field, the Indians (16-4, 13-3) looked one step behind the Junior Blues — at the plate, on the mound and, as a result, in the standings.
No time remains to make up lost ground after the regular-season finale. The double play Perkins grounded into with one out in the seventh clinched the conference title for Washburn Rural.
By the time he joined his teammates in left field, the Junior Blues (15-5, 14-2) were celebrating – they climbed onto teammates’ backs and smiled for their championship photo along the Indians’ first-base line.
“It hurts,” Perkins said. “We wanted it. “Now we’ve just got to let it go.”
Manhattan lost its grip on the Centennial League Crown in two damaging innings spaced 33 days apart. On April 9, the day Wednesday’s game began, Washburn Rural tagged Perkins for three runs in the first inning. The Indians evened the scoreboard before rain postponed the game until Wednesday, when Perkins (10 strikeouts) threw five strong innings but needed six.
With two outs in the fifth inning and two strikes on Washburn Rural's Brock Howard, Perkins threw curveball that started at Howard's waste, then darted toward his knees, then hung over the plate “just a little too long,” according to Perkins.
Howard spanked the pitch down the left field line for a two-run double. And to make matters worse, Manhattan shortstop Braden Dinkel sailed his relay throw wide of second base, which allowed Howard to score.
As nightmare innings often do, Perkins’ fifth began with two walks and a dinky RBI single. Howard made him pay for those mistakes, and Dinkel exacerbated them.
“When you have those innings, you have to figure out how to minimize the damage,” Hess said. “And we just didn’t. In a game like this, an error or a walk can have a huge impact.”
So can timely hits, which the Indians struggled to generate against Washburn Rural’s Cooper Carlgren. Of the eight batters who reached base against Carlgren, the Indians stranded five.
The Indians dismissed their busy week — four tournament games last weekend, a double header on Tuesday, graduation this Friday — as a factor in those struggles. Their offensive woes are better explained by Keenan Schartz getting picked off at second base in the third or PJ Hughes’s malfunctioned sacrifice bunt one batter later. Or Carlgren’s fastball, which spun quicker than most Manhattan has swung through this spring.
“Baseball plays,” Hess said. “That stuff happens. That’s the difference between winning and losing.”
The “silly mistakes,” as Hess called them, must be eradicated by Tuesday, when the Indians will host their first-round regional opponent. They'll learn their challenger’s identity after Saturday’s seeding meeting.
After that, Manhattan can shift its focus to bigger goals. The league title was always supposed to be a checkmark on the Indians' broader goal sheet. While Wednesday's loss hurt, it did not mark failure.
The best way to replace a lost trophy is to win a bigger one.
“Winning leagues are nice,” Hess said. “But our goal coming in was being able to get to state and win the state championship. We’re still in a really good spot for that.”