It may be a hackneyed phrase by now, but there’s a reason “Oh, what a difference a year makes” has had such staying power in the English lexicon.
Case in point: In 2022, it was a stunning upset when Manhattan High football beat Derby in Week 1. In 2023, it was a matter of due course.
Oh, what a difference a year makes.
Carter Aslin was brilliant in his first start at quarterback, Charles Morgan was electric out of the backfield and the defense was dominant as the No. 1 Indians rolled to a 33-19 victory over the second-ranked Panthers Friday at Bishop Stadium.
The win was significant for a few reasons beyond the general preference for getting off on the right foot. For one thing, it was the defending state champion’s 14th straight victory, which tied a school record. Three of those wins came against Derby, the perennial 6A juggernaut that isn’t accustomed to losing often, particularly not thrice to the same team in the span of 364 days.
“Going into the first week last year, I don’t know that we were totally convinced that we could (beat Derby),” said head coach Joe Schartz. “Beating them twice last year let us come into this game knowing that we could do it. That’s the big difference.
“We’re state champions. We’re going to be that until somebody knocks us off. It’s a new role for us, so these kids are learning how to adjust to that different role. They did well tonight in that role.”
It started with the Indians’ defense, which held the Panthers (0-1) without an offensive touchdown until there were fewer than three minutes left in the third quarter. Derby managed a total of 290 yards of offense — including just 90 in the first half — while Manhattan (1-0) crippled the Panthers’ ability to run the ball, limiting them to just 3 yards per attempt.
When the Indians’ offense struggled to score at the outset, the defense notched a few points on its own when Chris Dunnigan and Logan Stevens sacked Derby quarterback Braxton Clark in the end zone for a safety in the second quarter.
Schartz directed a good deal of credit to first-year defensive coordinator Lucas Aslin, who took over those responsibilities this season after Adam O’Neill accepted a head coaching job in Illinois during the offseason.
“He called a great game,” Schartz said. “These kids just carried on where last year’s seniors left off and continue to play physical and fast defense. They were able to cover and stop a dynamic offense. Fantastic job.”
Carter Aslin and Morgan accounted for nearly all of Manhattan’s offense. Aslin rolled up 346 total yards, going 12-of-19 passing for 155 yards and a touchdown while running 23 times for 191 yards and a score.
Not bad for a junior making his first varsity start, especially when he’s filling the shoes of departed all-state and state-championship quarterback Keenan Schartz.
Despite his profusion of yards in the game, he was economical with his words after it.
“I felt comfortable the whole time,” Aslin said. “We had a great game plan going in, and it worked. We used it.”
His head coach was more effusive in his praise of Aslin.
“(Aslin) has been capable, even as a sophomore,” Schartz said. “He’s waited his turn and learned a lot and continued to get better while he was waiting and playing JV. When you continually come day after day and make yourself better, that’s what happens when your opportunity comes.”
Aslin’s favorite target in the passing game was Morgan, who had five catches for 62 yards and a score. In addition, Morgan ran the ball 13 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns.
“Charles is electric,” Schartz said. “There’s just no answer from a defense with the speed and quickness that Charles has. He’s a tough matchup, and he runs the ball really tough.”
However, it took some time for the Indians’ offense to get going. Manhattan punted on its first drive before settling for a 35-yard field goal from Rylan Vikander to go on top 3-0 after 46 seconds had passed in the second period.
On their third drive, the Indians stalled again, and Aslin unleashed a stellar quick-kick punt that landed at the Panthers’ 3-yard line.
Two plays later, Dunnigan and Stevens chased down Clark in his own end zone to make it 5-0. It was Dunnigan’s second of three sacks on the evening, the other two of which came in critical third-down situations.
“Chris (Dunnigan) is such a hard worker, and he’s been making plays for us for years,” Schartz said. “He continues to get better. He’s definitely a weapon coming off the edge, and he’s a very physical kid. When he hits somebody, they’re going to feel it.”
When Manhattan took the kick after the safety, it needed just three plays to find the end zone. Aslin gave the ball to Morgan on a halfback sweep, and Morgan burst through the hole on the right side of the line and raced 55 yards untouched for the score.
That boosted the Indians’ advantage to 12-0 with 3:57 to go in the first half.
But that score didn’t hold. Derby’s Derek Hubbard received the ensuing kickoff and went 90 yards to the house. The Panthers missed the extra point — the first of two failed PAT kicks — to keep it 12-6 Manhattan.
The Indians milked all but the final 15.9 seconds of the second quarter on a nine-play, 80-yard drive. Facing 4th-and-6 from the Derby 23, Aslin rolled the pocket to the left, and Morgan slipped out of the backfield on a wheel route to the right. Aslin found Morgan wide-open for the score, letting Manhattan take a 19-6 lead to the locker room.
“They started playing a lot of man coverage,” Schartz said. “With Chuck being so dynamic, we just ran him on a wheel route out of the backfield. They didn’t even see him.”
To their credit, the Panthers didn’t go away quietly after the intermission. They scored on their second drive of the third quarter, cutting their deficit to 19-12 on a 23-yard touchdown pass over the middle from Clark to Da’Saahn Brame.
Vikander missed a 31-yard field goal on the Indians’ next drive, but the defense forced Derby into a three-and-out, which set up Manhattan with possession at the Panthers 49. On the eighth play of that drive, Morgan scampered in from 3 yards out for his third touchdown of the game.
With 6:22 left in the game, the Indians’ lead was back to two scores at 26-12.
Less than two minutes later, however, Derby sniffed out the end zone again on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Clark to Hubbard.
When Manhattan got the ball back, the plan was clear: milk the clock, and preserve the 7-point edge. But then on 3rd-and-15 at the Panthers’ 33 — a situation in which the Indians could have really used a first down — Aslin discovered a breach in the Derby defense that opened to 67 yards of open field ahead of him.
“I was running for my life,” Aslin said. “That was the whole mindset.”
Aslin’s touchdown all but cemented the win, giving Manhattan a 33-19 cushion with 2:46 to go.
After Derby quickly advanced into Indians’ territory in search of a miracle, Stanard picked off a pass from Clark with 2:06 left. Morgan moved the chains on a 4th-and-2 play, which allowed Manhattan to take a knee in victory formation.
Following the game, Schartz said nothing in particular surprised him about his team’s performance and yet another win over Derby.
“I knew that we had these weapons,” he said. “I knew that the offensive line is a quality offensive line. I knew that our defensive line was quality. Our two outside linebackers are great; our two safeties are great. The kids that we didn’t know about were the ones who didn’t play last year. Everybody that stepped up to fill holes from last year’s senior graduation did a real nice job tonight. They’re coming along, but we need to continue to get better.”
The Indians will face a shortened week with Labor Day on Monday and their next game scheduled for Thursday at Topeka High. The Trojans lost at Maize 43-0 on Friday.
DERBY (0-1) — 0; 6; 6; 7; — 19
MANHATTAN (1-0) — 0; 19; 0; 14; — 33
SCORING PLAYS
Manhattan — Rylan Vikander 35-yard field goal good (11:14 2Q)
Manhattan — Chris Dunnigan and Logan Stevens sack Braxton Clark for safety (5:33 2Q)
Manhattan — Charles Morgan rush for 55 yards, Rylan Vikander kick (3:57 2Q)
Derby — Derek Hubbard kickoff return for 90 yards, kick no good (3:44 2Q)
Manhattan — Charles Morgan 34-yard pass from Carter Aslin, Rylan Vikander kick (:15.9 2Q)
Derby — Da’Saahn Brame 23-yard pass from Braxton Clark, kick no good (2:49 3Q)
Manhattan — Charles Morgan rush for 3 yards, Rylan Vikander kick (6:22 4Q)
Derby — Derek Hubbard 23-yard pass from Braxton Clark, Grady Jeffeph kick (4:24 4Q)
Manhattan — Carter Aslin rush for 66 yards, Rylan Vikander kick (2:46 4Q)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Derby: Hubbard 14-43-0, Finley 1-28-0, Clark 9-1-0. Manhattan: Aslin 23-191-1, Morgan 13-98-2, Hudley 4-7-0.
PASSING — Derby: Clark 17-25-218-1. Manhattan: Aslin 12-19-155-0.
RECEIVING — Derby: Ruedy 8-94-0, Brame 3-62-1, Bledsoe 3-36-0, Hubbard 1-22-1, Finley 1-1-0, Lujan 1-3-0. Manhattan: Morgan 5-62-1, Dobson 2-32-0, Vikander 2-9-0, Newby 1-29-0, Stanard 1-22-0.