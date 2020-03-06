The Rock Creek boys’ basketball team saw its season end earlier than expected Thursday night. St. Marys, a decided underdog, topped Rock Creek 68-57 in the sub-state semifinals at Royal Valley High School in Hoyt.
Rock Creek entered the game armed with a 20-1 overall record. The Mustangs were the No. 2 seed in their sub-state bracket. St. Marys, on the other hand, entered the tournament with a 10-9 record as the No. 6 seed, but started with an upset over another area team: No. 3 seed Riley County.
Rock Creek defeated St. Marys in both regular-season games. The first was a 56-49 win at home and the second a 61-48 victory at St. Marys.
The Mustangs also entered the tournament as owners of a six-game winning streak, with their only loss on the season coming to Riley County.
This marks the second time in as many years the Bears ended the Mustangs’ season. Last year, St. Marys beat Rock Creek in a first-round sub-state matchup.
The Riley County girls’ team played Silver Lake in Hoyt Friday night. The winner advances to the sub-state title game Saturday — which will tip off at 6 p.m. — to face the winner of Friday’s other semifinal: Meriden-Jefferson West/St. Marys.