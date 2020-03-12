St. John-Hudson was just too much for the Frankfort boys' basketball team Wednesday.
The Tigers rolled past the Wildcats 59-38 in the opening round of the 1A boys state basketball tournament in Dodge City. The loss ends Frankfort's season.
The Wildcats came into the game as the tournament's No. 6 seed, while St. John-Hudson earned the No. 3 seed. The higher seed immediately imposed its will, only allowing Frankfort (20-7) to score two baskets from the field in the first half.
Meanwhile, the Tigers converted 56.1% of their chances throughout the game. Frankfort finished shooting 26.9%.
Frankfort didn't have any players reach double figures in scoring, with Gavin Cornelison leading the Wildcats with 9 points.