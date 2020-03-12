Frankfort boys vs. Valley Heights basketball 2019
Frankfort head coach Nick Anderson talks to his team during the home game against Valley Heights on Dec. 17. Frankfort lost in the state quarterfinals Wednesday to St. John-Hudson.

 Staff photo by Gregg Tanner

St. John-Hudson was just too much for the Frankfort boys' basketball team Wednesday.

The Tigers rolled past the Wildcats 59-38 in the opening round of the 1A boys state basketball tournament in Dodge City. The loss ends Frankfort's season.

The Wildcats came into the game as the tournament's No. 6 seed, while St. John-Hudson earned the No. 3 seed. The higher seed immediately imposed its will, only allowing Frankfort (20-7) to score two baskets from the field in the first half.

Meanwhile, the Tigers converted 56.1% of their chances throughout the game. Frankfort finished shooting 26.9%.

Frankfort didn't have any players reach double figures in scoring, with Gavin Cornelison leading the Wildcats with 9 points.