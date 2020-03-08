It was a close call, but the Frankfort boys' basketball team will be heading to the 1A state tournament in Dodge City.
The Wildcats hung on for a 62-59 win over St. John's/Tipton Saturday to win their sub-state championship. St. John's/Tipton outscored Frankfort by six points in the second half, but the Wildcats managed two more points than their foes in the fourth quarter to pull off the win.
Frankfort's Garrett Dalinghaus led the team with 19 points, while eight Wildcats contributed to the scoresheet. Frankfort will face St. John-Hudson at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City. The Wildcats are the No. 6 seed, while St. John-Hudson holds the No. 3 seed.
The Frankfort boys were one of four area teams to advance to a state tournament.
In the 2A classification, both the Valley Heights boys' and girls' basketball team winning their sub-state brackets.
The Valley Heights boys' basketball team defeated McLouth 40-37 and will face No. 2 Bishop Seabury as the No. 7 seed in the state tournament. The teams will play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Bramlage Coliseum.
The Valley Heights girls' basketball team was dominant in its sub-state championship, defeating Jackson Heights 40-11. The Mustangs are the No. 4 seed in the state tournament and will take on No. 5 Wabaunsee at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum.
The Wabaunsee girls' basketball team clinched its matchup with Valley Heights by defeating Allen-Northern Heights 59-48 in its sub-state championship.