Even though the football season is over for all the teams in The Mercury's coverage area, it's never too early to look ahead.
Here is a look at the 2022 football schedules of the eight area schools.
Manhattan
Manhattan High will open next season with a huge test, traveling to Derby on Sept. 2. The Panthers have won the last three Class 6A state championships and are two wins away from winning their fourth.
The game will be the first time in series history that the two teams play in the regular season according to the Kansas High School Football History website. The previous 11 times were all in the playoffs and the Indians have won 2 of the 11.
They will then host Topeka High on Sept. 9 before traveling to Hays, a team that Manhattan has played 10 times previously but hasn’t faced since 1976, on Sept. 16.
The Indians will then host Washburn Rural on Sept. 23 and travel to Emporia and Junction City on Sept. 30 and Oct. 7.
Manhattan will then host Lansing on Oct. 14. The Indians and the Lions have never played before.
MHS will end the regular season by hosting Wichita-Northwest on Oct. 21. Manhattan has played the Grizzlies seven times and the Indians have won three.
Wamego
The Red Raiders open the 2022 season with three-straight NCKL opponents.
They host Clay Center on Sept. 2 before traveling to Marysville and Concordia on Sept. 9 and Sept. 16.
Wamego will then make a return trip to KC Washington on Sept. 23 after hosting the Wildcats this season and beating them 45-6.
The Red Raiders will then host Coffeyville, a team they’ve never played, on Sept. 30 before hosting a Shawnee Heights team that they haven’t played since 1975 on Oct. 7.
Wamego travels to Clearwater on Oct. 14 before ending the regular season at home versus Abilene on Oct. 21.
Rock Creek
For the second-straight season, the Mustangs open the season with quite a tall task. This season, they played 2A powers Silver Lake and Rossville. Next year, they open with a murder’s row of opponents who have combined for a 34-7 record in the 2021 season.
The Mustangs start things off at Southeast of Saline on Sept. 2, a team who’s still in the hunt for a 3A state title. The meeting will be the first between the two schools.
They will then face back-to-back-to-back Mid-East League foes starting with a road trip to a much improved St. Marys team on Sept. 9 before hosting Riley County and Silver Lake on Sept. 16 and 23.
The Mustangs will then host Marysville on Sept. 30 before traveling to Hiawatha on Oct. 7.
Rock Creek ends the regular season with two future fellow-NCKL foes. They host Concordia on Oct. 14 before traveling to Clay Center on Oct. 21.
Riley County
After only playing one Mid-East League foe in the 2021 season, the Falcons will kick off 2022 with three league opponents.
Riley County will open the season with games versus 2A powerhouses Silver Lake and Rossville on Sept. 2 and Sept. 9 before making the trip to rival Rock Creek on Sept. 16.
The Falcons will then travel to Royal Valley on Sept. 23 before returning home to face Sabetha on Sept. 30.
Riley County will then travel to Horton, a team the Falcons have not played since 1966, on Oct. 7 before returning home to play Nemaha Central on Oct. 14.
They will wrap up the regular season at Minneapolis on Oct. 21.
Wabaunsee
After a historic 2021 season, Wabaunsee opens the 2022 season at Troy on Sept. 2.
They then host Northern Heights on Sept. 9 before hosting Jefferson County North on Sept. 16.
They will then face traditional power Smith Center on Sept. 23 before traveling to Republic County on Sept. 30. The Chargers have faced neither team in their history according to available records on the Kansas High School Sports History website.
Wabaunsee will then host Salina-Sacred Heart on Oct. 7 before traveling to Valley Heights on Oct. 14 and hosting Horton on Oct. 21.
Valley Heights
The Mustangs open things up on Sept. 2 by hosting Twin Valley League power and 1A sub-state participant Centralia.
Valley Heights will then travel to Onaga on Sept. 9 before hosting Troy on Sept. 16 and Republic County on Sept. 23.
They will then travel to Salina-Sacred Heart on Sept. 30 and Marysville on Oct. 7 before hosting Wabuansee on Oct. 14.
Valley Heights will wrap the season up on Oct. 21 by traveling to state power Smith Center.
Frankfort
After another solid season in 2021, Frankfort will start the 2022 season by hosting a very solid Chase County team on Sept. 2.
Then, on Sept. 9, the Wildcats will travel to Washington County before traveling to Lyndon on Sept. 16.
Frankfort will return home on Sept. 23 to face Doniphan West before traveling to Linn on Sept. 30 before coming back home to face Blue Valley on Oct. 7.
The Wildcats will have their toughest stretch of the season in the final two games when they travel to Axtell on Oct. 14 and host Hanover on Oct. 21. Hanover is a traditional power in the classification and Axtell is just two wins away from winning a state title.
Blue Valley-Randolph
The Rams have not finalized their schedule as of press time. The Mercury will print their schedule separately when it’s released.