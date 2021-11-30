In this file photo, Wabaunsee junior Kaelyn Conrad (1) reaches after an erratic rebound late in the game against Valley Heights in a game in March. Both the Valley Heights and Wabaunsee girls come into the 2021-22 season ranked in Class 2A.
Six area basketball teams will head into the 2021-22 season ranked in their specific classifications according the the preseason Kansas Basketball Coaches Associated (KBCA) rankings that were released on Monday.
Both Wamego and Wabaunsee boys and girls were ranked while the Valley Heights girls and the Frankfort boys were also included.
The Wamego boys come into the season ranked eighth while the girls are 10th.
Wabaunsee's boys are ranked third after a trip to the 2A state title game last year while the girls are ranked eighth.
The Valley Heights girls are ranked fourth and the Frankfort boys are ranked ninth.
Valley Heights lost in the state semifinal game last season to Pittsburg-St. Mary's Colgan on a buzzer-beater.
Other ranked teams in the Centennial, North Central Kansas, Mid-East and Twin Valley Leagues include: Centennial - Washburn Rural girls (2nd in 6A), Topeka High girls (8th in 6A) and Seaman boys (8th in 5A). NCKL - Abilene boys (6th in 4A). Mid-East - Silver Lake girls (5th in 3A) and St. Marys boys (2nd in 2A). Twin Valley - Centralia girls (6th in 1A-DI), Hanover girls (2nd in 1A-DII), Troy boys (3rd in 1A-DI), Centralia boys (6th in 1A-DI), Hanover boys (1st in 1A-DII), Axtell boys (5th in 1A-DII).