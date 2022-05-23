A long list of area athletes will head to Wichita this weekend to compete in the state track and field meet in Cessna Stadium.
Wamego (4A)
Wamego qualified three relay teams for state, including the boys' 4x800-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay, as well as the girls' 4x800-meter relay.
Brady Stegman will run in the 3,200-meter, Noah Morenz in the 1,600-meter, Jon Cutting in the 400-meter, Caroline Donahue and Emery Wolfe in the 800-meter and Isabella Wilber in the 200-meter.
Wilber and Jake Fritz will both compete in the long jump and Drew Pettay in the triple jump.
Rock Creek (4A)
The Mustangs' girls' 4x400-meter relay team will compete at state, as well as Abby Wick in the pole vault and Ayla Klingenberg in the high jump.
Triple jumper Yanci Spiller will be the only Rock Creek boys' track member at state.
Riley County (3A)
Riley County will take two relay teams to state, with the boys' 4x800-meter relay and the boys' 4x100-meter relay qualifying.
Zach Zeller is the only Falcon to have qualified individually, and he will compete in the javelin event.
Wabaunsee (2A)
Lauren Schutter and Payton Wurtz will have busy weekends representing Wabaunsee. Schutter has qualified for state in the 200-meter, the long jump and the triple jump. Wurtz will compete in the 1,600-meter, the 400-meter and the 800-meter.
Rebekah Stuhlsatz will also run in the 1,600-meter, and Maddie Schurle will participate in the 100-meter. Sienna Jones will compete in the triple jump.
Valley Heights (2A)
The Valley Heights state contingent will be strong in numbers. The girls will bring their 4x400-meter relay team, and Emma Yungeberg will participate in the shot put, discus and javelin. Maddy Vermetten and Anne Toerber will run in the 800-meter. Vermetten will also compete in the discuss, and Haily Stoudt will vie for a pole vault medal.
On the boys' side, the Mustangs will compete in the 4x800-meter relay, the 4x100-meter relay and the 4x400-meter relay. Trenton L'Ecuyer will run in the 100-meter and the 200-meter. Tyrel Wagner will throw the shot put, and Jayden DeWalt will pole vault.
Frankfort (1A)
Frankfort also qualified a significant portion of its team for state. Zavier Brandt will compete in both the boys' shot put and discus. Keller Olson will run in the 100-meter dash, and Caden Dalinghaus will participate in the triple jump. The Wildcats' boys' 4x800-meter relay team, 4x100-meter relay team and 4x400-meter relay team will also compete.
The Frankfort girls will also bring their 4x800-meter relay team, 4x100-meter relay team and 4x400-meter relay team. Alexis Dalinghaus will run in the 100-meter hurdles, while Emma Hardwick will compete in the 300-meter hurdles. Joee Bussman will participate in the pole vault.
Blue Valley (1A)
Landry Zoeller and Breeanna Young will represent Blue Valley at state. Zoeller will compete in the 100-meter, long jump and triple jump. Young will enter in the long jump and triple jump.