Several area track and field teams teams competed at the Riley County Relays on Friday.
Manhattan’s boys scored 120 points to finish 14 points behind first-place Silver Lake.
Wamego finished fourth with 67 points, and Riley County finished sixth with 46 points.
The Indians won five events led by Ben Mosier’s wins at 800 and 3,200 meters. Mosier won the 800-meter run in 2:10 and the 3,200-meter run in 10:49.
Ethan Bryant won the 1,600-meter run in 4:51, and Julian Avila-Vargas won the 400-meter run in 54.46 seconds.
Avila-Vargas also joined Mosier, Jaylen Cruise and Marshall Garren on the 4x800 relay team that won in 8:38.
Zach Zeller notched Riley County’s lone win by throwing 133 feet, 3 inches in the javelin throw.
The Indians finished fifth in the girls meet with 48 points, 15 behind fourth-place Wamego (63) and 33 behind third-place Riley County.
Ames Burton led the Falcons with wins in the shot put and discus throws. Burton threw 41 feet, 9.5 inches in the shot put and 123 feet seven inches in the discus throw. Jessi Brummett won the threw 130 feet, nine inches to win the javelin throw.
Abby Faulkner scored both of Wamego’s wins. Faulkner won the 100-meter run in 13.22 seconds and the 200-meter run in 29.46 seconds.
Haley Henningson secured Manhattan’s lone win by taking first in the 1600-meter run. Henningson won the race in 6:02.
Indians boys' and girls' teams win in Lansing
Manhattan also placed first in at the Lansing Invitational on Friday. The Indians boys scored 90 points to edge out Emporia (87 points), and the girls scored 103 to claim first on their end.
Jason Moran led the boys with wins in both the triple jump and the javelin throw. Moran jumped 43 feet, one inch and threw 167 feet, one inch to claim his victories.
Jaden Magana and Darius O’Connell topped the podium in their events, too. Magana threw 155 feet, two inch in the discus throw and O’Donnell threw 60 feet, five inches in the shot put.
Manhattan’s girls earned three first-place finishes in Lansing.
Bonnie Hegarty jumped 4 feet, 10 inches to win the high jump.; Avery Larson jumped 17 feet, 2.5 inches to win the long jump; and Taylor Claussen threw 124 feet, three inches to win the javelin throw.
Wabaunsee, Rock Creek compete at Wabaunsee invite
Rock Creek’s girls scored 68 points to place third at Friday’s Wabaunsee invitational.
Grace Ficke led the Mustangs with wins in the triple jump and the long jump. Fike jumped 35 feet in the triple jump and 15 feet, 11 inches in the long jump.
Wabaunsee finished 24 points behind Rock Creek in fifth place. Rebekah Stuhlsatz led the Chargers with second-place finishes at 1,600 and 3,200 meters. Stuhlsatz finished the 1,600-meter run in 6:10 and the 3,200-meter run in 13:18. Sienna Jones jumped 33 feet, seven inches to earn second in the triple jump.
St. Marys won the meet with 141 points.
The Wabaunsee boys scored 52 points to finish sixth, 7.5 points behind fifth-place Rock Creek.
Yanci Spiller led the Mustangs with wins in the 300-meter hurdles (46.53 seconds) and the triple jump (43 feet, seven inches).
Wabaunsee’s Jace Reves won the 800-meter run in 2:11, and the Chargers’ 4x400 relay team consisting Reves, Angel Trujillo, Eli Oliver, Dawson Schultz won in 3:51.
Perry-Lecompton won the meet in with 123 points.