Wamego completed its 20-game regular season Tuesday with a dominant sweep of Chapman.
The Red Raiders (19-1) scored in every inning except the fifth in a 14-3 six-inning win in Game 1.
Ashten Pierson and Bailey Thornton led Wamego with two hits apiece, while the team collected 12 total. Emma Erickson drove in three runs on one hit, Jordan Diehl had two RBIs on two hits and Maya Gallagher hit a solo home run.
Gallagher pitched all six innings and allowed three runs on four hits while striking out eight.
Paige Hardenburger tossed a seven-inning, one-hit shutout in Game 2 as the Red Raiders won 6-0.
Hardenburger struck out 18 of the 23 batters she faced, while Pierson scored twice and had two RBIs.
Wamego dropped its first game of the season as part of a doubleheader split with Rossville on Monday.
The Bulldogs scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning to set the tone in Game 1, and the Red Raiders could never claw all the way back. They scored single runs in the second and the third.
All of Rossville’s runs were unearned.
Pierson had two hits and a run scored for Wamego, while Ryann Alderson had a hit and run, and Trista Hoobler had a hit and an RBI.
Gallagher pitched six innings and gave up five runs (zero earned) on six hits. She struck out two.
The Red Raiders bounced back with a 5-0 victory in Game 2.
Hardenburger struck out 13 in the shutout and allowed just two hits in seven innings.
Gallagher drove in three runs on one hit while Alderson had two RBIs on two hits.
Wamego scored two in the first, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.
The Red Raiders sit comfortably in first place in the 4A East Regional.
Riley County splits with St. Marys
Riley County finished its regular season with a doubleheader split at St. Marys.
The Falcons scored in the bottom of the ninth to pull out a 7-6 win in extra innings in Game 1.
C Rignell ended the game when she singled to center field to drive in BreAnn Miesner.
Riley County (5-15) scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
Miesner drove in two runs and scored twice on three hits, while Rignell had two RBIs.
Addy Zeller pitched the first 5 ⅓ innings and allowed two runs on six hits while striking out eight. Mara Schardein allowed four runs on five hits in 3 2/3 innings.
The Falcons won Game 2 10-8.
Riley County saw its losing streak grow to six in a row Friday before it finally snapped in a doubleheader split at Marysville.
Cadence Eakes had both of the Falcons hits in a 10-0 loss in Game 1, while the Bulldogs had 11 in the victory.
Zeller pitched four innings and surrendered six runs on eight hits while striking out three. Mara Schardein threw 2/3 innings and gave up four runs on three hits with one strikeout.
Riley County used a four-run third inning to take Game 2 by a 5-3 score.
Emersyn Colby led the Falcons with two hits and a run scored, while Eakes, Miesner and Kraemer each had an RBI.
Schardein got the start in the pitcher’s circle in Game 2 and allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits in four innings. Zeller pitched the final three innings, striking out three while allowing one run on two hits in three innings.
Riley County will be the No. 7 seed in the 3A Council Grove Regional. The Falcons will play Southeast of Saline in Council Grove on Monday.
Rock Creek drops 3 of last 4
Rock Creek fell twice to Silver Lake on Wednesday.
The Mustangs (14-6) led 5-1 after five innings before falling in a 9-8 heartbreaker in Game 1.
The Eagles scored five in the sixth to take a 6-5 lead, but Rock Creek added two more to go back on top. However, Silver Lake stole the lead in the top of the seventh and didn’t relinquish it.
Sophia Haverkamp pitched seven innings for the Mustangs, giving up nine runs on 11 hits with seven strikeouts.
Brooklyn Goehring, Sam Killingsworth and Eve McComb each went 3-for-4. Killingsworth and McComb had two RBIs.
The Mustangs dropped Game 2 11-7.
Goehring, Killingsworth, Haverkamp and Laney Marple each had two hits for Rock Creek, who had 12 hits total.
Ali Jones took the loss in the pitcher’s circle, going seven innings while allowing 11 runs on 12 hits. She struck out three.
Rock Creek split a doubleheader against Clay Center Thursday, dropping Game 1 4-0 before taking Game 2 5-4.
Wabaunsee sweeps Osage City
Wabaunsee swept Osage City in a doubleheader Tuesday to close its regular season on a high note.
The Chargers (11-8) took Game 1 14-2 thanks to dominant pitching from Kaelyn Conrad.
Conrad went six innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out nine.
Every Wabaunsee starter scored a run and all except one had an RBI in the game. Kara Hafenstine drove in two runs and Madisyn Havenstein drove in two. Hafenstine, Conrad, Annie Wright, Sadie Hartwich and Ava Meinhardt each scored twice.
The Chargers held off an Indians rally in the bottom of the seventh to take Game 2 8-6.
Meinhardt pitched six innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on 10 hits with two strikeouts. Conrad pitched the seventh to close the door on Osage City.
Havenstein and Meinhardt led Wabaunsee with two RBIs each, while Meredith Denton and Havenstein each scored twice.
The Chargers will be the No. 3 seed in the 2-1A St. Marys Regional. They will play No. 6 Marais des Cygnes Valley in Burlingame at 4 p.m. Monday.