Wamego softball lost its perfect record Monday night at the hands of Rossville.
While Wamego (13-1) won the first game of the senior night double header, 3-1, the Red Raiders were stunned in the second, 16-4.
The first game was a defensive duel. Rossville (12-4) was unable to score until they plated Kinsey Perine off a Brinley Dyche hit in the top of the fifth.
In the meantime, Wamego’s Trista Hoobler hit a grounder which allowed Emma Erickson to score in the first inning. The Lady Raiders added two more in the third including Ashten Pierson scoring on an Erickson bunt and, on the same play, Erickson crossing home plate on a Rossville error. That 3-1 score stood for the rest of the game.
Peyton Hardenburger was the winning pitcher, Dyche took the loss. Individual pitching stats were unavailable.
The nightcap game was all Rossville.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a four run lead in the first inning off Perine, Dyche, Serenity Bergstresser and Nagos Hale runs. Wamego plated two runners in the bottom of the inning, including a Pierson steal of home base and Hardenburger on a Hoobler grounder. However, Wamego was never able to catch up.
While neither team scored in the next two innings, Rossville had five unanswered runs in the fourth. Wamego’s Pierson scored on a Hardenburger hit in the bottom of the fifth, but Rossville added seven more in the top of the sixth to go up 16-3. As Wamego only had one run in the bottom of the inning when Diehl scored after a Pierson single, the game ended on the run-rule.
Katie Speilman got the win on the mound, with Maya Gallagher taking the loss.
Wamego traveled to Abilene (10-8) on Friday before this paper went to press and will travel to Chapman (7-9) on Tuesday.
Rock Creek sweeps Wabaunsee
Rock Creek handled Wabaunsee Tuesday, sweeping the Chargers with a 12-1 win in game one and a 21-4 win in game two.
The Mustangs jumped out to a 9-1 advantage after the first inning that included eight hits, including a three-run home run from Chloe Purvis to close it out.
Rock Creek scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the third and then wrapped up the game with a two-run home run from Eve McComb to close out the game. The home run was the first of three for McComb.
Ali Jones got the win, allowing a run on four hits with five strikeouts in five innings.
Sam Killingsworth led the Mustangs, going 4-for-4 with a double. Teagan Zenger, Purvis and Jones each had two hits.
For Wabaunsee, Ava Meinhardt earned the loss, allowing 12 runs on 13 hits and three walk with three strikeouts. Meredith Denton had two hits to lead the Chargers.
In the second game, the Mustang offense took it up another level, recording 20 hits from 10 different players.
Killingsworth’s hot night continued, going 3-for-3 with a triple and a homer. Purvis also went 3-for-3 with with a double. Eve McComb went 2-for-3 with two home runs and Claire Matzke and Brooklyn Plummer both went 2-for-3 with a home run.
Brynna Zoeller got the win, allowing two runs on two hits in the first two innings while striking out five. Campbell Cassel came in for the final frame, striking out one.
“Our pitchers did a nice job tonight,” head coach Jeri Brummett said. “There were no free passes and each threw to their strengths. We are very fortunate to have three strong arms in the circle to battle for us.”
Individual stats for Wabaunsee from Game 2 were unavailable as of presstime.
The Mustangs were supposed to play at Silver Lake (14-2) on Thursday, but those games were postponed due to weather to Friday after this paper went to press. Rock Creek will host Rossville (12-4) on Tuesday to wrap up the regular season.
The Chargers traveled to Mission Valley (11-7) on Friday and will host Osage City (14-2) on Tuesday.
Riley County swept at home by St. Marys
Riley County dropped both games on the road to Mid-East League foe St. Marys on Tuesday, losing the first 5-1 and the second 12-2.
The Falcons (7-9) fell behind 5-0 after a three-run bottom of the fourth by the Bears (13-5).
Riley County managed a run in the top of the seventh on a single from C.J. Rignell.
Gracie Scofield and Landree Jackson each had a double in the game.
Addy Zeller earned the loss, allowing five runs (three earned) on nine hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
Stats from the second game were unavailable.
The Falcons played Marysville (2-14) Friday after this paper went to print and will host Clay Center (11-5) on Tuesday to wrap up regular season play.